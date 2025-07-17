Twin Cities Suburbs

Hastings woman killed in Cottage Grove collision

The 43-year-old woman was not wearing a seat belt.

By Star Tribune staff

July 17, 2025 at 2:35AM

A Hastings woman was killed Wednesday when her SUV collided with a car on Hwy. 61 in Cottage Grove, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Crystal Rae Maciewski, 43, was heading south on Hwy. 61 near Kingsborough Trail shortly after 4:30 p.m. when her Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a sedan driven by a 22-year-old Cottage Grove woman.

Maciewski, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Equinox when it rolled over, the State Patrol said. The driver of the other car, who was belted, was not injured.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the road was dry at the time. Cottage Grove police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and MnDOT responded to the accident.

