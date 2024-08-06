Has the phrase ‘anti-aging’ outlived its usefulness?

During the pandemic, Nancy Griffin was stuck at home like so many others. A 30-year veteran of the spa industry, she was eager to explore what it means to age well. So she began a podcast where she interviewed experts in aging. As the months ticked by, one topic came up over and over again: ageism, and how many of her guests were feeling it in their daily lives.
As she listened, Griffin began to ponder the part her own industry played in the problem.
“The spa industry became hijacked by beauty in a big way,” she says. “Beauty, skincare and procedures became a huge part of it.”
She began to think increasingly about what the industry’s emphasis on smooth, flawless skin meant for her and others in midlife and beyond. The underlying message, she says, was that you’re not aging well if you don’t slather on a slew of products, or start injecting yourself with fillers. She says for an industry that was supposed to be about wellness and helping people, there was a lot of shaming going on.
“If we [in the spa industry] come at people and say, ‘once you have wrinkles and brown spots and you’re no longer youthful looking, you’re no longer well … that you need to be corrected, that’s creating stress, which ages us,” she says. “It’s counter intuitive.”
So last year she launched the website Expose Ageism, to encourage spa and beauty companies “to eliminate ageist stereotypes in their marketing and operations,” beginning with the words “anti-aging.”