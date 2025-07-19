Opinion | Welcome to another season of encampments in Minneapolis

The recent remarkable announcement by local businessman and property owner Hamoudi Sabri that he will allow homeless tent encampments on two of his Minneapolis properties (“Landlord defies city on homeless camps,” July 14) presents an excellent test case on whether our city government can act proactively to stop camps from forming, prevent violations of law and solve problems before they start. It seems Sabri has already “opened” one encampment on Lake Street and told this paper that he will soon open another in the North Loop. With this proclamation, the city is on fair notice that violations of the law are sure to follow.