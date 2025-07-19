Opinion | Welcome to another season of encampments in Minneapolis

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
We residents of Minneapolis are in the midst of yet another summer without city leadership or solutions for homeless encampments. As camps spring up around our city and bring with them the usual problems of hopelessness for those who are unhoused, drugs, violence and unsanitary conditions, we see again that it is not fair that people in crisis must resort to living in camps, nor that residents living near the encampments must deal with the troubles surrounding the camps.
The recent remarkable announcement by local businessman and property owner Hamoudi Sabri that he will allow homeless tent encampments on two of his Minneapolis properties (“Landlord defies city on homeless camps,” July 14) presents an excellent test case on whether our city government can act proactively to stop camps from forming, prevent violations of law and solve problems before they start. It seems Sabri has already “opened” one encampment on Lake Street and told this paper that he will soon open another in the North Loop. With this proclamation, the city is on fair notice that violations of the law are sure to follow.
Usually, when a Minneapolis resident complains to city officials of a violation of a city ordinance or state law, the violation has already occurred. City officials must then try to address the violation, which often takes time, perhaps even weeks or months when it involves illegal homeless encampments. Officials, including police, face difficult issues when it comes to relocating people from encampments and cleaning the sites. But here, with Sabri’s very public announcement, officials have an opportunity to be proactive, at least with the planned North Loop encampment.
Think of it this way: If someone told a statewide news outlet that they were going to host a large concert in Loring Park without a permit or organize a street event in downtown with the purpose of ignoring all parking regulations, we should be able to assume the city would immediately try to prevent the violations of applicable ordinances. City officials would start an investigation, assign police to monitor the area and warn the person that if they even attempted to violate the law they would be charged and prosecuted.
The city has that same preventive opportunity here because these camps may be in violation of several laws, including: (1) Minneapolis Code Sec. 244.60, prohibiting anyone from using to a tent as a dwelling; (2) Minneapolis Fire Code Sec. 178.20, prohibiting outdoor recreational fires unless they comply with strict rules such as not being within 25 feet of a structure; (3) Minnesota Statute Sec. 327.20, prohibiting the use of unregulated temporary toilet facilities in camping areas, meaning one cannot set up makeshift portable toilets wherever one likes.
The city can also be proactive in advising other individuals and organizations not to assist in the creation or development of illegal encampments. As this paper reported in the same article, local Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members were assisting individuals in the Lake Street encampment. The DSA is very active in Minneapolis politics, and three DSA members currently sit on the City Council. The city has a great opportunity to advise and encourage Sabri, the DSA council members and supporters not to encourage the encampments.