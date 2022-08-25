Fast-fashion chain H&M closed its Uptown Minneapolis location, an expected change for the Seven Points shopping center being redeveloped at Hennepin and Lake.

The Swedish retailer, with several locations in the Twin Cities, mutually agreed with the Seven Points owner to close as construction is to begin there this year on a $150 million seven-story apartment building, a spokesman for the shopping center said.

Meanwhile, a mile away, the Patina gift and specialty store on Franklin is closing after a 25-year run at two locations in the neighborhood. Sunday is its last day. Owner Christine Ward cited a variety of reasons, including public safety. She is also planning to open a location in Maple Grove with twice the space later this year.

"Uptown has its challenges. I think it might return but I'm not sure how long it will take," Ward said. "We would consider coming back if it met the requirements for our staff and customers."

Once a regional destination, Uptown has struggled with a broader shift in retail before the pandemic and lost several national retail chains. Then came the shutdowns, damage in the riots after George Floyd's murder by police and the police shooting of Winston Smith in an Uptown parking garage.

This summer, the neighborhood started to experience more activity. The Uptown Art Fair resumed this month for the first time since 2019. Arts & Rec restaurant opened its rooftop patio at Seven Points and plans to open an indoor space this fall taking up a major chunk of the shopping center's space along Lake Street.

Ann Kim, the James Beard award-winning chef of nearby Sooki & Mimi is consulting with Seven Points owner, Chicago-based Northpond Partners, on food options as well as a potential corner market.

Construction of a concert venue is underway at the former Uptown Theatre by the developer of downtown's Armory events venue. It is expected to open in March.

While Patina was originally an urban lifestyle concept with its second location in Uptown, the first suburban location opened in Golden Valley in 2011.

"It was a big former Blockbuster space with a lot more square footage and it really took off and that's when we started looking at the suburbs," Ward said.