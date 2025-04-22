A Black comedy set during the turbulent ’60s? Yes, welcome to the Guthrie’s ‘Nacirema Society.’

Blow the lid off the joint but do it genteelly, won’t you?
The Guthrie Theater is getting ready to bring the lights up on one of its most surprising productions — a guffaw-fest of a farce set during the turbulent 1960s.
Playwright Pearl Cleage’s “The Nacirema Society” broadens and even counterprograms our understanding of civil rights-era Alabama, a milieu that’s likely to evoke images of firehoses and fearsome dog attacks on marchers seeking to make America live up to its ideals.
While such indelible images tell some of the story of what was going on during that time, they don’t encompass the totality of experiences, said Greta Oglesby, who portrays grande dame Grace Dubose Dunbar in “Nacirema.”
The comedy centers on upper-crust Black women who’re preparing for a centennial cotillion in 1964 Montgomery, Ala., even as protesters gather to march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
The ball debutantes include Gracie Dunbar (Nubia Monks), granddaughter of grande dame Dunbar. Grace’s best friend is another doyenne, Catherine Adams Green (Regina Marie Williams), who hopes that her grandson, Bobby Green (Darrick Mosley), will soon be engaged to Gracie.
The kids, of course, have other ideas even as subterfuges and schemes unfold.
“This is the kind of play that I’ve never had the pleasure of being in before,” said Williams, who has been performing on Minnesota stages for nearly four decades and who is often competing at auditions with many of the women in the room. “A farce with Black women is like a party with all these beautiful people up here cutting up and ultimately loving on each other while inviting everybody in.”