St. Paul

St. Paul businesses bank on Grand Avenue reopening

The normally busy thoroughfare between Fairview and Snelling avenues will open to drivers next week after six months of construction.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 3:00PM
Sencha Tea Bar, pictured Oct. 16, remains open after weathering road construction on St. Paul's Grand Avenue. Businesses were hit hard by the six-month closure of the street. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The construction that has snarled St. Paul’s Grand Avenue all summer comes to an end next week — not a moment too soon for business owners eager for more traffic along the commercial thoroughfare.

“It’s been extremely challenging on so many different levels,” Baking Betty’s owner Emily Osterberg said. “The road was torn up, then the sidewalks. Customers are not sure what they should do or where they should park.”

The project between Fairview and Snelling avenues started in April, with the promise of a remade street and sidewalks upon completion, with limited access to the area in the meantime. Some businesses, including Osterberg’s, saw as much as a 50% drop in customer flow or sales. Others shortened their hours or laid off workers to cut costs. One closed.

Lisa Hiebert, St. Paul Public Works spokesperson, said the city has been working closely with businesses to assist them during construction. That includes helping them navigate changes or delays in the work, she said.

“The Fairview-Grand intersection took a lot longer than we anticipated and we had to adjust the schedule,” she said. When digging starts on a street, “you run into things that you didn’t expect.”

Grand Avenue is scheduled to reopen to pedestrians and cars on Oct. 21.

Businesses like Baking Betty's along Grand Avenue saw a steep drop in business during construction. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Construction projects have frustrated many St. Paul drivers over the summer, with Arcade Street also being redone on the East Side. That stretch of Arcade, from Neid Lane to Reaney Avenue, is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

One Grand Avenue business, Roseline’s Place, shuttered in September. Owner Roseline Friedrich said the decision came after construction reduced foot traffic.

“All the people who were visiting St. Paul events last summer didn’t go on our side of Grand,” she said.

Roseline’s Place opened between Macalester and Cambridge streets in January 2024. Friedrich said the construction was inevitable, but her customers struggled to get to the business when street closures changed weekly. She said she will miss “being part of the tapestry” of the neighborhood but is glad hers was the only business to close during construction.

The $6.7 million Grand Avenue project is the first to be partly paid for by the 1% sales tax voters approved in 2023 to fix aging streets. The project added new underground utilities and foundations for the first time in 70 years. The city will reconstruct other parts of Grand Avenue over the next few years, Hiebert said.

Some finishing touches and clean-up are expected into the fall and spring.

Damla Erten , vice president of development at Sencha Tea Bar, said the construction in front of the shop was “manageable.” The summer season is slower without the nearby colleges in session, she said, so the business took advantage of the road construction to retile their kitchen. Sencha is also adding more lighting outside.

“When you know construction is coming, you downsize, you change something, to adapt,” she said, noting that Sencha Tea Bar has several locations, which allowed the business to better absorb the 35% loss of business during the Grand Avenue construction.

Emily Osterberg slices Rice Krispie bars for sale at Baking Betty’s. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Other businesses, like Baking Betty’s, focused on larger catering orders or online sales.

The city of St. Paul tried to help, too, by organizing the Grand Avenue Construction Crawl, when businesses across the construction zone offered discounts. But Andy Fein, owner of Fein Violins, said no one used the event coupon at his business.

Fein, whose shop has been on Grand Avenue since 1982, said the foot traffic that made up 20% of his business has been “nonexistent” since April. As the worst of the construction comes to an end, Fein said he hopes Grand’s businesses survive.

“I love Grand Avenue,” he said. “I hope everybody can pull together and restart Grand Avenue as a great place for everybody.”

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

