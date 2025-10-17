St. Paul businesses bank on Grand Avenue reopening

The construction that has snarled St. Paul’s Grand Avenue all summer comes to an end next week — not a moment too soon for business owners eager for more traffic along the commercial thoroughfare.
“It’s been extremely challenging on so many different levels,” Baking Betty’s owner Emily Osterberg said. “The road was torn up, then the sidewalks. Customers are not sure what they should do or where they should park.”
The project between Fairview and Snelling avenues started in April, with the promise of a remade street and sidewalks upon completion, with limited access to the area in the meantime. Some businesses, including Osterberg’s, saw as much as a 50% drop in customer flow or sales. Others shortened their hours or laid off workers to cut costs. One closed.
Lisa Hiebert, St. Paul Public Works spokesperson, said the city has been working closely with businesses to assist them during construction. That includes helping them navigate changes or delays in the work, she said.
“The Fairview-Grand intersection took a lot longer than we anticipated and we had to adjust the schedule,” she said. When digging starts on a street, “you run into things that you didn’t expect.”
Grand Avenue is scheduled to reopen to pedestrians and cars on Oct. 21.
Construction projects have frustrated many St. Paul drivers over the summer, with Arcade Street also being redone on the East Side. That stretch of Arcade, from Neid Lane to Reaney Avenue, is scheduled for completion in mid-November.
One Grand Avenue business, Roseline’s Place, shuttered in September. Owner Roseline Friedrich said the decision came after construction reduced foot traffic.