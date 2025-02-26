‘Government efficiency’ campaign is a libel on civil service

If you are serious about making government work better, you don’t start by getting rid of the new hires still on probation. Sure, they’re low-hanging fruit, easier to dismiss since they have fewer protections, but they are also the hope for the future. Claiming that these people are being let go on merit, for demonstrably poor performance, is a travesty, a lie. Whole classes are not measuring up? So soon? How was that established? Such assertions without evidence are not offered in good faith; they are a libel on the individuals involved and all civil servants.