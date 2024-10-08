Greater Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz orders flags at half-staff for fallen park ranger

Kevin Grossheim, 55, died Sunday trying to rescue a Wisconsin family stranded on an island in Voyageurs National Park.

October 8, 2024 at 3:20PM
The new Minnesota state flag flew at half staff over the State Capitol on May 15, 2024, in honor of fallen police officers. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Governor Tim Walz ordered flags flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of park ranger Kevin Grossheim, who died Sunday trying to rescue a family at Voyageurs National Park.

“Kevin Grossheim was a dedicated ranger and public servant, known for his unwavering commitment to helping others,” Walz said in a statement. “Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and requests all flags be lowered in recognition of Ranger Grossheim’s service and sacrifice.”

Grossheim was responding to a call of a family stranded on an island at Voyageurs National Park, near International Falls. Grossheim’s Park Service boat capsized in what was reported to be 8-foot waves on Namakan Lake. His body was recovered after a three-hour search, according to the Park Service.

The family — a man and his sons, one juvenile and one adult — eventually got to shore safely, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said Sunday.

“He was a true public servant,” Ramsay said of Grossheim. “He loved to help people.”

