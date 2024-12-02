Gophers

Gophers thrash South Dakota State in clash of ranked wrestling teams

The No. 7 Gophers won all but one match against No. 17 South Dakota State. Gable Steveson extended his winning streak to 55 matches.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 12:56AM
The Gophers' Cooper Flynn (left), shown during a November home match, was among the team's winner Sunday against South Dakota State. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers wrestling team won nine of 10 matches to defeat South Dakota State 30-3 on Sunday in a matchup of top-20 teams in Brookings, S.D.

The victory was the 10th straight for the No. 7 Gophers (4-0) dating to last season and was their 13th consecutive victory in the series with the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits, ranked 17th and coached by former Gopher All-American Damion Hahn, fell to 1-2.

Gophers 125-pounder Cooper Flynn, No. 14 in the nation, opened the match with a 7-2 decision over No. 4 Tanner Jordan. Tyler Wells followed with a 10-2 major-decision over Derrick Cardinal at 133 pounds to give the Gophers a 7-0 lead.

The Gophers’ lead grew to 19-0 before the Jackrabbits’ Cade DeVos won at 174 pounds, Gophers freshman Max McEnelly, ranked No. 9 at 184 pounds, defeated Bennett Berge 9-6.

Heavyweight Gable Steveson closed out the victory for the Gophers with a 19-4 technical fall against Luke Rasmussen. The victory was Steveson’s 55th straight and improved his Gophers career record to 88-2. The winning streak is the fourth longest in program history.

The Gophers will wrestle in the Cougar Clash at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

