The No. 14 Gophers wrestling team easily won two dual matches on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, Mich.

In the first, Minnesota (2-1 overall/Big Ten) crushed Maryland 48-0 for its most one-sided victory since 1979, when the Gophers beat Purdue 51-0. No. 1-ranked heavyweight Gable Steveson got the final six points on a pin in 13 seconds, tying the program record.

The Gophers won the first seven matches in their second dual against host Michigan State, ranked No. 17, and won 28-6.

Pat McKee got Minnesota off to a good start by upsetting No. 2 Rayvon Foley 10-6 at 125 pounds. Michael Blockhus at 149 pounds and Jack Allar at 174 had major decisions as the Gophers' lead grew to 23-0 before losses at 184 and 197.

Steveson, a junior, finished the dual with a technical fall over Brad Wilton at heavyweight in the second period. He led 22-8 after the first.

Steveson's win string is at 20 in a row, dating to last season.

Wayzata man's horse wins Louisiana race

Charlie's Penny, owned and bred by Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata, scored an upset victory Saturday in the $150,000 Silverbulletday at Louisiana's Fair Grounds.

The 3-year-old Minnesota-bred filly won by 3¼ lengths, earning her third victory in five career starts. She is ninth in the points standings for the Kentucky Oaks.

Rachel Blount

Regan Smith wins twice

Regan Smith won two races Saturday at a Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, capturing the 200-meter butterfly and the 100 backstroke.

Smith, of Lakeville, started with the victory in the 200 fly. She finished in 2 minutes, 10.10 seconds to defeat Leah Gingrich by .54 seconds. Smith added the 100 back title by outlasting a deep field, winning in 59.75 over Olivia Smoliga (59.94) and Kathleen Baker (59.97). Isabelle Stadden of Blaine finished fourth (1:00.32).

Rachel Blount

Girl shuts out boys' team

Lakeville North goalie Skylar Vetter shut out Apple Valley 7-0 in boys' hockey on Saturday at Lakeville Arena. Vetter is the first girl to post a shutout in a boys' game in Minnesota since Andover's Maddie Rooney did it in 2015. She went on to win an Olympic gold medal in 2018.

Vetter, who signed with the Gophers last fall and was a member of the U.S. U-18 team that won the gold medal at the 2020 World Championships, had 14 saves.

U wins 12 indoor events

Amira Young and Tess Keyzers each won two individual events for the Gophers in the Nebraska Triangular, an indoor track and field meet that also included Iowa.

Young broke her own record in the 200 meters (23.61 seconds) and also took first in the 60 (7.34). Keyzers won the shot put (51-11¾) and weight throw (68-2½).

Abigail Schaaffe and Val Larson also picked up multiple titles, winning their respective individual events along with running on the winning 4x400 relay (3:43.88). Larson won the 600 (1:30.86) and Schaaffe the 800 (2:11.90).

Combined, the Gophers women won nine events. Anastasia Korzenowski in the mile (4:46.83) and Bethany Hasz in the 5,000 (15:50.74) were single-event winners.

The men's team took first in three events.

Kion Benjamin won the 60 (6.725), Eli Hoeft the mile (4:09.32) and Kaleb Siekmeier the weight throw (69-½).