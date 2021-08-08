Before he touched down late Sunday with his shiny Olympic gold medal, Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson delivered one last message from Tokyo via social media, "Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!!"

The University of Minnesota planned a rousing welcome for Steveson and his new bling at the Terminal 1 baggage claim. His flight is due in at 9:25 p.m.

Steveson, 21, was a star long before he left for Japan on July 17. He returns a legend for his improbable trouncing of the competition in Tokyo, culminating in a comeback that saw him get two takedowns in 13 seconds against the three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili for gold.

"You have to see it to believe it," his dad Robert Steveson said Sunday. Robert and Laticia Steveson watched their son's victory on television early Friday morning with their older son Bobby and other wrestlers at the University of Minnesota. They haven't seen him in person since he left for Japan last month.

"You just want to give him a hug," Robert Steveson said.

After the hugs and the hoopla, the Stevesons will ride back to the house near the U where Gable Steveson lives with his parents. "He's home, finally, that's the most important part," his father said.

Dad said there was no special reunion celebration or dinner planned but there will no doubt be talks about the future. "Mom and dad want him to definitely finish his education and sell out the place for one more year," Robert Steveson said, referring to Maturi Pavilion where the Gophers wrestle at home.

Robert Steveson said another year with the Gophers would be good for his son and the program where he has flourished under coach Brandon Eggum and assistant Trevor Brandvold, both of whom were with him in Japan.

Gable Steveson has plenty of options both at the University and beyond. He's studying business and is on track to finish his degree in the spring. He has two years of wrestling eligibility remaining. He has also attracted attention from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) juggernaut where his brother already is training.

The Gophers star heavyweight has said he would announce his plans after the Olympics, but his parents are firmly in the camp of staying in Minneapolis and pushing for the world championships this fall and possibly the Paris Olympics in 2024, when Steveson will still be only 24.

"How many people can say they're the best at what they do?" his dad asked

Recent NCAA changes also allow him to earn money off his name, image and likeness while he's in school, and Steveson already has lucrative deals in place. The arrangement "helps keep him around," his father said. "He's going to make some good money, don't get me wrong, so why leave?"

But the focus Sunday is on celebrating the present moment in the baggage claim area after Steveson's connecting flight from Chicago is to touch down. Robert Steveson said the family is getting a police escort to and from the airport and encouraging a big welcome-home crowd.

"We're trying to pack the place," his dad said.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson