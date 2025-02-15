The Gophers women’s hockey program is in its 28th season. Before this weekend, the Gophers had not had a losing streak longer than three games.
Gophers women’s hockey team barges past St. Cloud State, ends losing streak
The Gophers had lost four in a row, their longest skid in history. They ended it with their 800th victory.
On Saturday, the No. 3 Gophers rallied to defeat No. 11 St. Cloud State 2-1 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud to end their four-game losing streak.
“A big win,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Obviously, it was difficult, as we knew it would be — coming back from a goal down in the third to get those two [goals] was huge. Really proud of the way our team played in the last 20 [minutes] in particular, and the whole game, to find a way to dig in and get it done."
In addition to taking their first victory since Jan. 31, the Gophers (23-9-1, 17-8-1 WCHA) reached a milestone with the 800th victory in program history. The Gophers, who are the first WCHA program to reach that milestone, are now 800-185-64 (79.3 winning percentage).
“It’s a big thing,” Frost said. “In the WCHA and throughout the country, not many teams have had that. We’re super proud of everyone that came before with Coach [Laura] Halldorson leading the way and all the players.”
St. Cloud State (15-11-6, 10-11-5 WCHA), which won 4-3 in the series opener Friday on a goal with 29 seconds remaining, led 1-0 after two periods Saturday.
The Gophers, who had been outscored 25-9 in the losing streak, tied the game in the third period on a goal by Audrey Wethington with 15 minutes, 27 seconds remaining.
Thirty seconds later, the Gophers went on the power play, and with 30 seconds remaining in the advantage, Emma Conner scored.
The Huskies pulled goalie Sanni Ahola with 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining but couldn’t score. The Gophers outshot the Huskies 16-7 in the third period and 39-30 for the game.
Emma Gentry scored with 15 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.
The Gophers and Huskies split their four-game season series.
The Gophers will close the regular season next weekend with a series at home against Minnesota Duluth.
