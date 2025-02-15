Gophers women’s hockey team falls to St. Cloud State on goal with 29 seconds left

Ella Annick scored with 29 seconds remaining to lift No. 11 St. Cloud State to a 4-3 victory over the No. 3 Gophers women’s hockey team Friday at Ridder Arena.
The Gophers, ranked third, had tied No. 11 St. Cloud State a minute earlier after pulling their goalie.
Annick’s goal came one minute after the Gophers had tied the score on an extra-attacker goal by Ella Huber.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Gophers (22-9-1, 16-8-1). The Huskies (15-10-6, 10-10-5) improved to 2-1 against the Gophers this season. In November, the Huskies defeated the Gophers 3-1 after the Gophers had won 5-2 in the series opener.
Each team had six shots on goal in the first period, but the Huskies took a 2-0 lead into the second period.
Sofianna Sundelin scored on a power play with 13 minutes, 43 seconds remaining before Emma Gentry scored less than two minutes later.
The Gophers got on the scoreboard 66 seconds into the second period on a goal from Emma Kreisz.
The Gophers tied the game midway through the third period on a goal by Ava Lindsay, but Sundelin’s second goal broke the tie with 3:15 remaining. The goal was the team-leading 11th of the season for the sophomore.
The Gophers pulled goalie Hannah Clark with 1:51 remaining, and Huber tied the game with 1:29 remaining in the third period.
The Gophers outshot St. Cloud State 36-20, including 30-14 in the final two periods.
The teams will conclude the home-and-home series at St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.
