Gophers

Gophers women’s hockey remains undefeated with 5-3 victory over No. 10 St. Cloud State

Abbey Murphy scored two goals, contributing to Minnesota’s best season start since 2022-23.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2025 at 8:46PM
Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy during a game in 2024. She scored two goals at St. Cloud State on Saturday, helping the Gophers women's hockey team remain undefeated. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Abbey Murphy scored two goals to help the No. 3 Gophers women’s hockey team remain unbeaten with a 5-3 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

The Gophers (6-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA), who defeated the Huskies 4-1 in the series opener Friday in Minneapolis, are off to their best season start since opening the 2022-23 season 6-0.

The No. 10 Huskies (3-3-0, 0-2-0) led 1-0 after one period Saturday. Chloe Primerano tied it 1-1 in the first two minutes of the second period before Murphy scored both of her goals — her 11th and 12th of the season — to give the Gophers leads.

Murphy’s first goal gave the Gophers a 2-1 lead with 8:43 left in the period, but the Huskies tied it 2-2 on a power-play goal by Maria Mikaelyan with 4:12 remaining in the period. Less than two minutes later, Murphy scored again to give the Gophers a 3-2 lead with 2:18 left in the period.

The Huskies tied it 3-3 with 31 seconds left in the second on a goal from Grace Wolfe.

The Gophers’ Sarah Paul scored in the first minute of the third to break a 3-3 tie. Emma Kreisz scored with 14:44 left to give the Gophers a 5-3 lead.

“Great win on the road,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said, via a postgame news release. “Really proud of our group. Hung in there, going in 3-3 into the third period and finding a way to close it out. Really looking forward to getting home and preparing for a top-three matchup next weekend.”

The Gophers, who outscored their opponents 32-4 in the first five games, outshot the Huskies 48-26 on Saturday.

The Gophers host No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday and Sunday at Ridder Arena, while the Huskies will host St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

