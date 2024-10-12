“I’m really proud of our team,” said Gophers coach Brad Frost. “I thought we played some really, really good hockey throughout the game. That’s two games in a row we’ve outshot Ohio State, and they’re a high shot volume team, but they defended well. We started to get to the net a little more in the third period, with Josefin [Bouveng] getting that goal to tie it up, and then chances after that both ways, but really proud of our group and how they responded in the third.”