Gophers women’s hockey beats Minnesota State Mankato 3-2 in overtime

Peyton Hemp’s goal in overtime lifted the No. 4 Gophers women’s hockey team to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
The Gophers (6-3-1, 2-3-1 WCHA) completed a sweep of the home-and-home series. The Gophers won the series opener 8-2 on Friday at Ridder Arena.
Hemp’s game-winning goal — her second of the game — came two minutes, one second into the extra session. The goal was assisted by Natalie Mlynkova, who had two goals and an assist Friday, and Nelli Laitenen.
Hemp scored on a power-play goal midway through the first period to stake the Gophers to a 1-0 lead.
The Mavericks (2-4-0, 0-4-0) responded with goals by Madison Mashuga and Audrey Garton in the second period to take a 2-0 lead into the third period.
The Gophers’ Ava Lindsay scored with 8:51 remaining in the third to tie the game. Lindsay’s goal was assisted by goalie Skylar Vetter and Sydney Morrow. The Mavericks got a power-play opportunity with 2:41 remaining, but couldn’t score.
The Gophers outshot the Mavericks 37-15 — including 17-3 in the third period.
Hemp, a senior from Andover, also scored a goal in the series opener. She went into the series with one goal in the Gophers’ first eight games.
The Gophers travel to Bemidji State next weekend for a two-game series.
