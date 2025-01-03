Tori McKinney helps fuel Gophers’14-1 start, avoiding ‘speeding tickets’ from coaches

With about nine minutes left in the game, as the Gophers women’s basketball team was blowing out Penn State last week, point guard Amaya Battle intercepted a pass near the baseline in front of the PSU bench. At that point Tori McKinney, just feet away, took off.
With Mara Braun injured, the Gophers women’s basketball team has received a big contribution from speedy freshman Tori McKinney.
Two Nittany Lions had angles on her, but McKinney blew past them. Battle dribbled a few times up the right side, then sent a stretch pass from behind midcourt that McKinney caught in full stride and laid in.
Move ahead a few days, to the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. McKinney had two fouls when she was taken out of the game early in the second quarter. But, with the offense hitting a little lull, coach Dawn Plitzuweit put McKinney back in with just under three minutes left in the half. Seconds later McKinney got a defensive rebound and headed up the court, full speed.
As the Badgers’ defense slid over, Plitzuweit was sure she was about to witness a charge, a third foul.
“Then she stopped, jumped in the air and passed it across court,” Plitzuweit said.
The pass went to a wide-open Mallory Heyer, who hit a three-pointer.
These are two plays in two Gophers wins that show how far McKinney has already come in her freshman season.
The 6-1 guard from Minnetonka may be the fastest player on the team, but she is learning when to slow down.
Bottom line: Quick learner.
“I think that’s really hard for a lot of newcomers — and especially freshmen when they get to the college scene — is the urgency you have to play with on every possession," Plitzuweit said. “That’s who Tori McKinney is. Then it’s a matter of, can you play with that kind of urgency and still be in control in the game?”
So far, yes.
The Gophers will take a 14-1 overall record into their game against Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. McKinney has played in all 15, starting the last 10 in place of the injured Mara Braun. Overall McKinney has averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. In 10 games as a starter, she has averaged 12.8 points, shot 50% overall, 40% on three-pointers, with 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and just 0.4 turnovers per game.
In the victory over Penn State, McKinney set a personal best with 25 points. In Madison, she had a career-high six assists. Plus she has been asked to be the point person on the defense, picking up the ball full-court, using her combination of size and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
“At first I was like, super nervous, as every freshman would be,” McKinney said. “But my coaches, my teammates, talking to me, encouraging me all the time, it’s given me the confidence to just go out and take my shot.”
After a recent victory, Battle referred to McKinney as her “third favorite” player (after Annika Stewart and Braun). Battle also said the team had agreed in a recent discussion that, if the Hunger Games was real, McKinney would be the player who would survive.
McKinney’s reaction? “I’ve never seen ‘The Hunger Games,’” she said.
It means she’s a competitor. But she’s also under control.
This last part hasn’t been easy. But, since the start of practices this season, the coaching staff has worked with her on using her speed, but keeping it under control. That includes issuing the occasional “speeding tickets” when McKinney is out of control.
“That’s been one of the hardest things trying to adjust to,” she said. “It’s easy to go fast. But, every day in practice, I get speeding tickets. Coach P. and the other coaches, they’re always like, ‘Take your time.’”
Until, of course, it’s time to take off.
Gophers vs. Illinois
2 p.m., Sunday, at Williams Arena
No TV. Streaming: B1G+ Radio: 96.7-FM
Gophers update: Minnesota (14-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) is looking for a third straight Big Ten Conference victory for the first time since January 2021. The Gophers used balance and quick starts in one-sided victories over Penn State and at Wisconsin, combining to outscore those opponents 47-13 in the first quarter. Still, the Gophers will need a more consistent offense to continue winning. After taking a 23-4 lead after the first quarter Tuesday, Minnesota was outscored by 10 the rest of the way shooting just 33.3%.
Illinois update: The Illini (11-3, 1-2) are coming off a nine-point loss Tuesday at home to Washington. Illinois, much like the Gophers, has dealt with a number of injuries this season, most notably to guard Makira Cook, who has appeared in only eight games and hasn’t played since Dec. 8. Fifth-year forward Kendall Bostic is averaging a double-double (16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds) and guard Genesis Bryant is averaging 14.2 points per game, coming off a 32-point game vs. Washington.
