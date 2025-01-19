For more than three quarters Sunday at Northwestern, the Gophers women’s basketball team’s offense was hit and miss, the defense was struggling and a second straight loss was staring the No. 24 Gophers right in the face.
Gophers women’s basketball team turns stern, surges past Northwestern
The Gophers trailed by double digits after three quarters but outscored the Wildcats by 21 points over the final eight minutes.
Then something happened.
In order: defensive stops, offensive execution, a steady march to the free throw line. The result: Minnesota outscored Northwestern by 21 points in the final eight minutes and took an 87-82 victory.
Much like Tuesday’s loss at Maryland, the Gophers (17-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten and ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2019) stormed the gates after falling behind big in the fourth quarter. This time, though, they stormed right through, hitting 14 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to do it.
Grace Grocholski matched her career high — set last year against Northwestern — with 27 points. She also had 10 rebounds and two assists. Amaya Battle scored 18 points — eight in the fourth quarter — to go with six rebouds and six assists. Battle hit three of four free throws in the closing seconds to clinch the win.
Reserve forward Nia Holloway had her finest moment with the team, scoring four of her six points on back-to-back possessions late in the game, the second bucket giving the Gophers a four-point lead with 44 seconds left.
Tori McKinney scored 12 points, making four of five three-pointers.
Northwestern bigs Caileigh Walsh and Grace Sullivan combined to hit 16 of 25 shots and score 35 points. But the pair was held in check over the final 10 minutes, when the Wildcats (7-10, 0-5) hit just five of 17 shots and scored 13 points.
