Through five games Annika Stewart — a grad transfer from Nebraska — has led the team in scoring three times, including both wins in Tempe. Gophers reserves are outscoring the starters, shooting better than the starters. Stewart (13.2 points per game) is second to Mara Braun (13.6) on the team, and Taylor Woodson — a transfer from Michigan — is third at 10.6. Part of this is due to the one-sided nature of some of these games, but it’s a clear sign of a deeper roster.