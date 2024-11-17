Playing its first game away from Williams Arena, the Gophers women’s basketball used a strong defensive effort to defeat Oregon State 73-38 in the Brynn January Classic on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
The Gophers improved to 4-0 with their first road victory of the season.
The Gophers, who improved to 4-0, limited the Beavers to 28 percent shooting from the field (14-for-50). The Beavers shot just 18 percent (4-for-22) from three-point range.
Annika Stewart paced the Gophers with 13 points. Grace Grocholski and Mara Braun each contributed 10 points for the Gophers.
The Gophers trailed 11-8 in the first quarter before scoring the final five points of the quarter to take a 13-11 lead. The Gophers, who led 30-20 at halftime and 52-36 after three quarters, outscored the Beavers 21-2 — including a 17-0 run — in the fourth quarter.
Grocholski had a team-high nine rebounds for the Gophers, who had a 41-35 rebounding advantage.
Sophie Hart and Taylor Woodson each contributed nine points for the Gophers. Amaya Battle added seven points and five assists.
The Gophers committed just six turnovers, while the Beavers (1-2) committed 20.
The Gophers will play SMU on Sunday in Tempe.
Minnesota, leaning on defense, took its first road victory of the season.