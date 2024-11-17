A pair of athletes who made it back home made the difference for the Gophers women’s basketball team Sunday.
Gophers elbow past SMU, go back-to-back with women’s basketball victories
Taylor Woodson and Annika Stewart each scored 18 points to help the Gophers rally for a 65-56 victory over SMU in the Brynn January Classic on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz.
Woodson is a Hopkins graduate who began her college career with a season at Michigan before transferring to the Gophers in April. Stewart is a Wayzata graduate who transferred from Nebraska to play her final college season with the Gophers.
The Gophers, who defeated Oregon State 73-38 on Saturday, outscored the Mustangs 23-12 in the fourth quarter as they improved to 5-0.
The Gophers opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run — four points from Woodson — and took a 48-44 lead with 9 minutes, 14 seconds remaining.
Stewart hit a three-pointer to give the Gophers a 51-46 lead with 7:10 remaining. The Mustangs didn’t get any closer.
Woodson scored six points and Stewart scored five in the fourth quarter.
Mara Braun added 13 points for the Gophers. Grace Grocholski contributed nine points and 13 rebounds for the Gophers, who had a 46-42 rebound advantage. Grocholski had seven of the Gophers’ 21 offensive rebounds.
Stewart was 4-for-8 from three-point range, but the rest of the Gophers went 1-for-19.
After committing just six turnovers in the victory over Oregon State on Saturday, the Gophers had just seven on Sunday while SMU committed 18.
Nya Robertson scored 28 points and Chantae Embry 15 for the Mustangs (2-3).
The Gophers play host to Eastern Illinois on Wednesday.
