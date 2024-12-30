Wisconsin update: The Badgers (10-3, 1-1) are coming off a 31-point loss at Indiana Saturday, where posts Serah Williams and Carter McCray combined to score 23 of Wisconsin’s season-low 52 points. Williams, the Big Ten’s reigning defensive player of the year, has double-doubles in nine of 13 games. She and McCray are averaging 30.8 points and 19.7 rebounds together. Wisconsin has won four straight vs. Minnesota. The Badgers’ last home loss to the Gophers was on Jan. 12, 2022.