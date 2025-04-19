The Gophers were starting the stretch drive of the Big Ten volleyball schedule last November with a visit from Washington. That is the school from which coach Keegan Cook had arrived as Hugh McCutcheon’s replacement in December 2022.
This was the first time facing the Huskies as a conference opponent, which gave an added edge to the evening for Cook — although he does not seem the type to allow self-serving emotions to become part of any story.
Maturi Pavilion was far from full that night, and as the match progressed the crowd’s volume went down to an easy-listening level. In the end, the Gophers lost in four sets, allowing 13 service aces and committing 11 service errors.
They played OK after that, made the annual appearance in the NCAA tournament and lost in the second round to Kentucky on its home court.
Five seniors actually were out of eligibility — not easy to accomplish for the COVID-19 generation of college athletes — and Cook was looking at a significant remake of the roster. Which wasn’t all bad, since Year 3 would be a fine time for a reset.
Gone would be “the guy who replaced Hugh.” In would be, “This is Keegan Cook’s team.”
The uncertainties in reinvigorating a collegiate sports program today are greater than anything faced by McCutcheon in his tremendous run; perhaps even as great as what Mike Hebert faced in turning the Gophers into a national contender.
Cook was whacked by the transfer portal immediately on arrival in 2022 with the loss of Carter Booth and Taylor Landfair — and there are now enough schools with an increased stake in volleyball and women’s athletics these days that an NIL influence in VB is coming down the tracks with a whistle blowin’.