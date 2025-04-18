Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn transfers to Gophers women’s basketball team

Starting point guard Amaya Battle returns after earning all-Big Ten honorable mention honors and having a strong showing as the Gophers won the WBIT tournament. Tori McKinney, a member of the Big Ten’s all-freshman team, returns as well. Mara Braun is expected back from a medical redshirt after re-injuring her foot. Kennedy Klick appeared in 22 games as a redshirt freshman and Minnesota will add Hartford (Wis.) guard Makena Christian this fall, the No. 52 recruit in the class according to ESPN.