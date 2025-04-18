Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn transfers to Gophers women’s basketball team

The Gophers women’s basketball team has added a veteran guard to their roster via the transfer portal.
Brylee Glenn, a 5-11 graduate student guard from Kansas State, has chosen the Gophers for her final year of eligibility, sources confirmed. The Kansas City native is coming off a redshirt year, so she has not played since the 2023-24 season.
Glenn started 93 of 102 games in her first three seasons with the Wildcats, averaging 7.6 points and 1.4 steals.
She and her twin sister, Jaelyn, went to Kansas State together. Jaelyn, a four-year starter, just finished her college career helping the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.
Brylee Glenn was a member of the Big 12 Conference’s all-freshman team in 2022. As a junior she averaged 6.3 points and had career highs in overall shooting percentage (.427) and three-point shooting (.316). She helped the Wildcats into the NCAA tournament in two of her first three seasons.
He decision to redshirt was not injury-related. Wildcats coach Jeff Mitte said the decision came after discussions between the two and that Glenn had some things to work on.
Glenn’s addition deepens the Gophers guards group.
Starting point guard Amaya Battle returns after earning all-Big Ten honorable mention honors and having a strong showing as the Gophers won the WBIT tournament. Tori McKinney, a member of the Big Ten’s all-freshman team, returns as well. Mara Braun is expected back from a medical redshirt after re-injuring her foot. Kennedy Klick appeared in 22 games as a redshirt freshman and Minnesota will add Hartford (Wis.) guard Makena Christian this fall, the No. 52 recruit in the class according to ESPN.