Mya Hooten closed out her Gophers gymnastics career with a 9.8875 in the floor exercise at the NCAA Championships on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hooten, competing at the NCAA Championships for the fourth time overall and second time as an individual, tied for fifth in the event in Thursday’s first session behind Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers and Faith Torrez, who tied for first with a 9.95, Georgia’s Lily Smith (9.9375) and Alabama’s Lilly Hudson (9.925).
Hooten’s All-America status will be determined after the Thursday night session. The top eight in each individual event earn first-team honors, while places nine through 16 earn second-team honors. Hooten is a 12-time All-American (eight-time Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association, four-time NCAA Championships).
Hooten has earned NCAA Championships All-America honors in the floor exercise (first team in 2021, 2022) and vault (second team in 2021, 2022). At the 2024 NCAA Championships, she finished 17th in the vault (9.875).
Hooten is the first Gophers gymnast to qualify as an individual since Lexy Ramler in 2019.
Oklahoma (197.55) and Missouri (197.3) advanced to Saturday’s finals. They will be joined by the top two teams from Thursday’s second session, in which LSU, Utah, Michigan State and UCLA will compete.