Michael Rand breaks down Minnesota's 67-59 loss to Northwestern — a team that entered on a 13-game losing streak — on Thursday. It could spell doom for their NCAA tournament chances and spark even more talk of a coaching change.

Rand is also joined by Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine for a look at a very eventful week. On Sunday the Wolves fired Ryan Saunders. On Monday they officially hired Chris Finch. And on Thursday they learned Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games. What does it all mean in the short-term and the long-term?

Plus a 40-year brawl anniversary and the debut column of La Velle E. Neal III.

