Gophers redshirt freshman running back Jaydon Wright enters transfer portal

Jaydon Wright, a redshirt freshman running back for the Gophers who did not play in the 2024 season because of injuries, has entered the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday.
Wright, a three-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee, Ill., was limited during spring practice.
The 5-11, 225-pounder had 579 rushing yards and 236 receiving yards as a high school senior and was the 26th-ranked prospect in Illinois and the 70th-ranked running back nationally in the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. His Power Four conference offers included Illinois, West Virginia, Purdue and Syracuse.
The Gophers remain deep in the backfield with junior Darius Taylor, transfers A.J. Turner (Marshall) and Cam Davis (Washington), plus redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi. In addition, Minnesota will have three freshmen backs enroll in June: Grant Washington, Trey Berry and Xavier Ford.
Wright is the third player to enter the transfer portal since the spring window opened on Wednesday, joining linebacker David Amaliri and quarterback Zach Pyron.