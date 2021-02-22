The Gophers men's hockey team held steady at No. 4 in the U.S. College Online poll released Monday after its 4-2 and 5-1 sweep of Michigan State over the weekend.

The top seven in the poll remained unchanged as Boston College (15-3-1) retained the No. 1 spot with 27 of 40 first-place votes. North Dakota (17-4-1) is No. 2 after sweeping Nebraska Omaha to capture its second consecutive Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champion. Minnesota State Mankato (15-2-1) is No. 3, followed by the Gophers (19-5), Wisconsin (15-8-1), St. Cloud State (14-8) and Michigan (12-8). Boston University (9-2) rose three spots to No. 8, followed by Massachusetts (11-5-3) and Minnesota Duluth (12-8-2), which fell two spots after losing 2-1 to Colorado College.

Bemidji State (9-6-3) re-entered the poll at No. 19 following a road sweep of Michigan Tech as all five teams from Minnesota made the top 20.

Gophers women stay No. 4

The top 10 of the USCHO women's poll stayed the same, with the Gophers (11-7-1) staying at No. 4 following a 6-1, 9-1 road sweep of Bemidji State.

Wisconsin (11-2-1) is No. 1 and received 14 of 15 first-place votes, followed by Northeastern (17-1-1), Ohio State (11-5), Minnesota, Colgate (12-5-1), Boston College (14-4) and Minnesota Duluth (10-4).

USCHO hockey polls: Men | Women