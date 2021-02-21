How do you make sure a struggling opponent doesn't play spoiler to your conference championship hopes?

Hang a four-spot on them in the first period and play tight defense the rest of the way.

That's just what the Gophers did Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, defeating last-place Michigan State 5-1 to sweep the weekend series and bolster their chances to win the Big Ten hockey regular-season championship.

With the victory, the fourth-ranked Gophers (19-5, 15-5 Big Ten) improved their conference winning percentage to .750. They also got good news from Madison, Wis., when Wisconsin settled for a tie with Notre Dame. The second-place Badgers have a .675 conference winning percentage. Because it's almost certain that Big Ten teams will play an unbalanced number of games, the conference would use winning percentage in league games to determine its standings and tournament seeds.

The Gophers have only two regular-season games remaining – at home March 5-6 against Michigan – while Wisconsin has four to play. If Wisconsin wins out against sixth-place Ohio State and Michigan State, it would have a .729 winning percentage. In that scenario, Minnesota would need a win and a tie against Michigan to pass the Badgers. One win vs. Michigan would get the Gophers to .727, a win and a tie to .750, and a sweep to .773. Should Wisconsin stumble, the Gophers' path to their first Big Ten title under coach Bob Motzko and fifth since 2014 would increase.

The Gophers put themselves in that position Saturday by getting first-period goals from Cullen Munson, Scott Reedy, Ben Meyers and Jack Perbix in winning their fourth consecutive game. Goalie Jack LaFontaine made 18 saves, notching his nation's-best 17th victory, as the Gophers outshot Michigan State 31-19.

Gianluca Esteves scored the lone goal for the Spartans (7-13-2, 5-12-1), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Neither team mustered a shot on goal in a tight-checking first five minutes of the first period, but that quickly changed at the midpoint of the period.

Just after a media timeout, Gophers forward Jaxon Nelson won a faceoff, a few seconds later stole the puck from a Spartan at the Minnesota blue line and passed up ice to Munson, who beat goalie Drew DeRidder for a 1-0 lead at 10:18.

Reedy stretched the lead to 2-0 at 14:02 with a snipe into the upper right corner after taking a pass from Sampo Ranta and finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Walker for his eighth goal of the season.

Meyers made it 3-0 for the Gophers at 15:42 when he tipped Mike Koster's shot from the blue line past DeRidder. Munson got an assist on the play.

The Gophers kept pouring in on, closing the period with goals on three of their final four shots. Jack Perbix took a pass from Jonny Sorenson, sped through neutral ice on a two-on-one rush with Nathan Burke and fired the puck past DeRidder for a 4-0 lead at 18:32. That prompted Spartans coach Danton Cole to pull DeRidder in favor of Pierce Charleson.

In the second period, Sammy Walker boosted the Gophers' lead to 5-0 at 7:31, beating Charleson in close after taking a pass from McLaughlin in the corner. Esteves answered for Michigan State on a redirection of a Brody Stevens shot at 14:44.