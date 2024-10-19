Gophers men’s basketball team surges past Bemidji State 90-65
The Gophers, filled with newcomers, had a strong second half against the Division II Beavers in the exhibition game.
The Gophers men’s basketball team made its debut for the 2024-25 season Saturday afternoon with a newcomer-laden group and a second-half surge led to a convincing 90-65 exhibition win against Division II Bemidji State at Williams Arena.
After losing three starters from an NIT team, fourth-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson hit the transfer portal hard for immediate impact talent. A few of those players were sidelined with injuries Saturday, but returning seniors Mike Mitchell Jr., Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox combined for 48 points.
Potential starters Lu’Cye Patterson and Femi Odukale, who transferred from Charlotte and New Mexico State, were in street clothes. So was arguably the team’s best defender, Tyler Cochran, a Toledo transfer.
Missing some of their top playmakers and facilitators, the Gophers’ offense stalled early. They trailed Bemidji State 27-23 midway through the first half. But Mitchell and Garcia combined for 19 points with their team leading 41-40 at halftime.
In the second half, Mitchell continued to shoot the lights out, but he got help. Fox muscled in a basket plus the foul to start an 11-0 run that provided a comfortable separation. Brennan Rigsby also scored six straight points to make it 72-52 with just under eight minutes left.
Both Patterson and Odukale are expected back sooner than later while nursing minor injuries. Cochran could be out until December after having foot surgery this month.
Most impressive newcomers
The Gophers started newcomers Rigsby and Frank Mitchell alongside Mike Mitchell and Garcia and returning sophomore Kadyn Betts on Saturday.
Rigsby, a 6-3 senior and Oregon transfer, got the Gophers faithful’s attention quickly with a baseline two-hand slam on the second basket of the game. The top athlete on the team with a 40-inch vertical, Rigsby’s game isn’t solely about playing above the rim. He also penetrated, found open looks for teammates and knocked down jumpers. He finished with 17 points on 3-for-6 threes, to go with four rebounds and two assists.
Listed at 6-8, 260 pounds, Mitchell looked even bigger compared with Bemidji State’s undersized frontcourt. He definitely threw his weight around to grab the U’s first four boards and finished with seven. Rebounding is his specialty. He was fourth in the nation with 11.6 per game at Canisius in 2023-24.
Mitchell’s deceptively bouncy with his hefty frame, too. He stole the ball at midcourt and threw down a dunk in the first half. He’ll likely replace the physical inside presence of former starting center Pharrel Payne, who transferred to Texas A&M.
MVP?
The Gophers hoped to have one of the top returning backcourts in the Big Ten with last season’s conference-assist leader Elijah Hawkins and Mitchell. But Hawkins transferred to Texas Tech.
Mitchell looked motivated Saturday to show he can step into the main floor leader roll. The Gophers’ best shooter last season at nearly 40% from beyond the arc, the San Jose native went 4-for-7 on threes.
Hawkins’ presence made people forget that Mitchell was one of the best passers in the West Coast Conference at Pepperdine for his first two seasons. He tied Asuma with a team-high eight assists (23 assists as a team).
Ex-Gophers star son plays at Barn
Former Gophers guard Melvin Newbern, who played on the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 teams under coach Clem Haskins in 1989 and 1990, was in attendance Saturday to watch his son, Peyton, play his alma mater.
The younger Newbern was in Bemidji State’s starting backcourt and finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists. The 6-4 junior transfer from North Dakota State College of Science also played high school basketball at Armstrong.
Up next
The Gophers play a second exhibition game in front of fans for the first time since 2017-18 when they host Hamline on Oct. 29 at the Barn. The regular season opener is Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts.
The Gophers, filled with newcomers, had a strong second half against the Division II Beavers in the exhibition game.