Gophers men’s basketball team surges past Bemidji State 90-65

Rigsby, a 6-3 senior and Oregon transfer, got the Gophers faithful’s attention quickly with a baseline two-hand slam on the second basket of the game. The top athlete on the team with a 40-inch vertical, Rigsby’s game isn’t solely about playing above the rim. He also penetrated, found open looks for teammates and knocked down jumpers. He finished with 17 points on 3-for-6 threes, to go with four rebounds and two assists.