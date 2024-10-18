As a Minnesota native and former Gophers player, Ben Johnson was a familiar face and name for local basketball fans when hired as head coach in 2021. His teams have been harder to get to know.
Gophers men’s basketball roster analysis: Who starts? Get to know them.
Ben Johnson’s Gophers men’s basketball team will debut an almost entirely new roster for 2024-25 in Saturday’s exhibition opener vs. Bemidji State.
For the fourth straight season, the Gophers men’s basketball squad will have a newcomer-laden roster, with 11 players entering their first year with the program, including eight transfers.
To help newcomers get acquainted with the home crowd, the Gophers scheduled two exhibition games this season for the first time since 2017-18. They will play Saturday against Bemidji State and Oct. 29 vs. Hamline at Williams Arena.
Returning starters Dawson Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. are locks to be leaders. So is fellow senior Parker Fox, a sixth man last season. But fitting the other pieces together after that will be challenging early for Johnson.
“I’ve got to figure some stuff out,” Johnson said about the exhibitions. “Lineups could be funky. Minutes could be funky. ... But I want to get guys used to playing here. That was one thing I looked at.”
Predicted starters
Mike Mitchell Jr., 6-2 senior (San Jose, Calif.)
Pepperdine transfer started the last 23 games and averaged 10.2 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.9% from three-point range, which led the team. Team’s only returning guard.
Lu’Cye Patterson, 6-2 senior (Minneapolis)
Charlotte transfer and ex-Minnesota Prep Academy guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists to earn All-American Athletic Conference honors last season. Started 82 games in his career.
Femi Odukale, 6-6 senior (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
At New Mexico State, Odukale was an All-Conference USA guard averaging 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks last season. Played first three seasons at Pittsburgh and Seton Hall.
Frank Mitchell, 6-8 junior (Toronto)
Canisius transfer adds physical inside presence at 260 pounds. Fourth in the nation with 11.6 rebounds per game last season. Had 14 rebounds or more in 12 games in 2023-24, including two 20-rebound efforts.
Dawson Garcia, 6-11 senior (Savage)
Returning scoring leader in the Big Ten. Led the Gophers in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (6.7) for second consecutive season. Was named to All-Big Ten second team in 2023-24 and preseason All-Big Ten this year.
Other key returnees
Parker Fox, 6-8 senior (Mahtomedi)
Missed back-to-back seasons with knee injuries from 2021-23, but Fox became an energy boost off the bench and ranked second in program history at 68.3% on field goals last season. Back for his seventh season.
Kadyn Betts, 6-8 sophomore (Pueblo, Colo.)
Top performer on the scout team in practice, Betts graduated high school early as a four-star recruit and redshirted in 2022-23. He averaged seven minutes in eight games last season.
Other key transfers
Brennan Rigsby, 6-3 senior (De Beque, Colo.)
Oregon transfer started 13 games last season, highlighted by his season-high 19 points vs. Michigan. Averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists and shot 35.3% from three.
Trey Edmonds, 6-10 senior (Aurora, Colo.)
The 250-pound UTSA transfer can play center and forward. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 55.9% from the field last season. Scored 12 points in a loss to the Gophers.
Tyler Cochran, 6-3 senior (Bolingbrook, Ill.)
Toledo transfer was on All-Mid-American Conference second team and named co-defensive player of the year. Averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals last season. Sidelined until December after foot surgery.
Caleb Williams, 6-2 senior (Wild Rose, Wis.)
Former Division III star at Macalester in St. Paul averaged 19.6 points in 80 career games. Opened eyes scoring 41 points in an exhibition game against the Gophers last November.
Freshman class
Isaac Asuma, 6-3 freshman (Cherry, Minn.)
Scored 3,318 career points and led Cherry to its first Class 1A state title. Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist could crack backcourt rotation. A top 10 point guard and four-star recruit in 2024 high school class.
Grayson Grove, 6-9 freshman (Alexandria, Minn.)
Led Alexandria to fourth-place Class 3A finish and was named to all-tourney team. Had 26 points and 15 rebounds in a state quarterfinal game at the Barn. Recovered after missing final AAU season with ankle injury.
Walk-ons
Lincoln Meister, 6-9 senior (Rochester)
Division II transfer from Minnesota Duluth played in 101 games in four years. Averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds and led the Bulldogs with 32 blocks off the bench in 2023-24.
Erick Reader, 6-8 sophomore (Bloomington)
Former New Life Academy forward played in two games last season, which included scoring a basket for ex-Gopher Elijah Hawkins’ single-game team record 17th assist against IUPUI.
Max Sheridan, 6-0 sophomore (Los Angeles)
Spent his freshman season as a student manager for the Gophers. Was a three-year starter at St. Monica Prep in high school and won the league title as a senior.
