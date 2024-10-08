Gophers coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran will miss the start of the regular season after foot surgery last week.
Gophers basketball guard Tyler Cochran likely out until December after foot surgery
“He’s probably looking at a December return,” Johnson said about last season’s Mid-American Conference co-defensive player of the year.
Following two exhibitions, the Gophers will open Nov. 6 against against Oral Roberts. After a few weeks of nonconference games, Minnesota opens Big Ten play against Michigan State (Dec. 4) and Indiana (Dec. 9).
Cochran, who averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season, is one of nine Gophers newcomers for this season, including seven transfers.
The 6-2, 225-pound Bolingbrook, Ill., native is a sixth-year senior after playing for Northern Illinois, Ball State and Toledo in five seasons. He has 111 games of experience, including 68 starts.
“His understanding of the game is really high,” Johnson said. “Great feel. Great IQ as an older guy who came from a really good program. Brings a lot of winning intangibles. Good voice. But thankfully we have really good depth at the guard spot.”
In Cochran’s absence, the Gophers will lean on several newcomers in the backcourt who joined returning senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr.: Minneapolis native Lu’Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby, Caleb Williams and Femi Odukale are seniors, and Isaac Asuma is an incoming freshman from Cherry.
Gophers standout Dawson Garcia also needed foot surgery over the summer, and he has been full-go for the start of practice. Garcia, Mitchell, Parker Fox and Kadyn Betts are the only returning players from the Gophers’ 19-win NIT team from last season.
