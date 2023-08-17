Grayson Grove played through an ankle sprain with Alexandria in the state tournament this March, but he never thought the injury would sideline him for the entire summer.

The 6-9 Gophers recruit took a break for a couple months to see if his ankle would stop swelling. Turns out the injury ended up being a torn ligament and needed surgery. His last AAU season was over before it really started.

Grove couldn't play for D1 Minnesota this summer. His final season as goalkeeper for the Alexandria soccer team is also in question this fall. His biggest goal is to be ready for his senior year in basketball.

"I'll probably be at 100% and at full strength back with full explosiveness right before the basketball season," Grove said. "I might end up playing soccer at the end of the season, but I'm not sure yet how fast I'm going to recover for that."

Having surgery before the summer could've been a nightmare for a senior with hopes of attracting more offers during his last AAU season.

That wasn't the case for Grove, who committed to Ben Johnson and the Gophers on May 13 after making an official visit to campus. He joined D1 Minnesota teammate and Cherry guard Isaac Asuma in the U's 2024 recruiting class.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me," Grove said. "It's close to home. It's a really good college. I love all of the coaches there. It was really nice what they've been telling me and texting me throughout my recovery from injury."

Grove led Alexandria with 20 points, eight rebounds and nearly two blocks per game as a junior last season. He also shot 58% from the field and 39% from three-point range for a 25-6 squad that finished fourth in Class 3A.

Playing alongside talented Class of 2025 forward Chase Thompson, Grove provided a formidable inside presence with low post scoring and rim protection for Alexandria. The Gophers were also intrigued by Grove's versatility and offered him a scholarship in April.

Before his AAU season was cut short, Grove was the top frontcourt player for D1 Minnesota's 17U team that included Asuma and Totino Grace's Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, who both stepped up in his absence. Johnson-Arigu's now a four-star prospect with several high-major offers.

Grove was disappointed he couldn't help his AAU teammates this summer, but he was proud of the way they battled without him, especially Asuma.

"Isaac had a super summer," Grove said. "He just gets better every time I see him. He just has that insane body control. He's working on becoming a better shooter and finishing around the paint. He's really good at controlling the game."

Though his soccer status is uncertain, he's been making progress on the basketball court. He's now participating in shooting drills and conditioning. He's also worked hard in the weight room to get stronger to play in the Big Ten in college.

"When I wasn't playing basketball, I was able to go to our gym every day and lift," Grove said. "I'm up 30 pounds of muscle right now. I'm about 235."

Grove has another year in high school, but he already feels a strong connection to the U. As a longtime Gophers fan, he hopes to see Johnson's program take a step forward this season.

"I'm excited to see them win some games with the new depth they have," Grove said. "They're certainly deeper than last year, obviously."