The Gophers soccer team lost 1-0 to Michigan on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. Meredith Haakenson scored for the Wolverines (6-4-2, 1-2-1 Big Ten) in the 65th minute and goalkeeper Izzy Nino made three saves for the shutout.

Megan Plaschko had six saves for Minnesota (5-6-1, 1-3).

U golfer Mesones impresses early

The Gophers women's golf team was in ninth place after the first day of the Evie Odom Invitational at Virginia Beach, Va., was suspended early because of bad weather. Minnesota had a 20-over total with its golfers having two or three holes left.

Mariana Mesones, a freshman from Peru, had Minnesota's best score. She was 2-over for 15 holes, tying her for seventh.

Earlier in the day, Mesones was named the Big Ten co-golfer of the week after she finished one stroke back in a second-place tie at Furman's Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C. She shot 7-under 209 total, improving each round from 75 to 70 to 64. Her final round was a program record for 18 holes, as were her final two rounds for 36 holes.

The No. 2 Gopher women's hockey team will play the Minnesota Whitecaps at 6 p.m. Friday at Ridder Arena in its second and final exhibition game. Admission is free. Four Minnesota alumnae are playing for the Whitecaps, a pro women's ice hockey team playing in the Premier Hockey Federation: Sydney Baldwin, Olivia Knowles, Patti Marshall and Amanda Leveille.

Thirty former Gophers are participating in 20 NHL training camps around the league. Three are with defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (Erik Johnson, Ben Meyers and Sampo Ranta) and three with the Winnipeg Jets (Chaz Lucius, Nate Schmidt, Blake Wheeler).