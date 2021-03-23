The Gophers' hiring Monday of former Xavier and Minnesota assistant Ben Johnson ensured they'll pay less for their next men's basketball coach. But it doesn't necessarily mean they're going the cheap route.

Johnson will have a bigger salary pool for his assistants, athletic director Mark Coyle has hinted. Adding more experienced coaches to the staff could be critical for a first-time head coach at any level.

Johnson's six-year deal is for $1.95 million annually, which would have ranked him 12th of the 12 Big Ten teams whose coaching salaries were public last season. Penn State and Northwestern do not disclose.

Richard Pitino's salary was 10th in the Big Ten at $2.46 million for the final three years of his contract, but he was also due a $400,00 bonus on April 30.

That U saved money by firing Pitino, including an expected large portion of his $1.75 million buyout being mitigated with his hiring as New Mexico coach last week.

"You want to be at market level," Coyle said after firing Pitino. "Our men's basketball salaries and staff has been toward the bottom of the Big Ten with respect to pay for our head coach and assistant coaches. … We want to make sure we have a competitive salary pool out there to attract the right person to lead this program."

Johnson will interview Pitino's remaining staff in the coming days to decide if he'll retain them, but he's already worked with associate head coach Ed Conroy. Conroy and Johnson coached together with Pitino for two seasons from 2016-18, including on the U's NCAA tournament team in 2017. Conroy's nephew is also 7-foot starting center Liam Robbins.

Current Gophers assistant coaches: Ed Conroy, Kyle Lindsted, Jeff Mailhot

Potential assistant coaching candidates for Johnson: Dave Thorson (Colorado State), Jared Nuness (Baylor), Kyle Green (Northern Iowa).