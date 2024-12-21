The Gophers must replace four offensive line starters for the 2025 season, and on Saturday, they received a potential starter from the transfer portal.
Gophers land offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai, a transfer from Washington
The 6-6, 338-pounder started four games for the Huskies this season.
Kahlee Tafai, a 6-5, 338-pounder who started four games for Washington as a redshirt freshman in 2024, committed to the Gophers. He’ll join an offensive line that loses left tackle Aireontae Ersery (declared for the NFL), left guard Tyler Cooper and right guard/tackle Quinn Carroll (both out of eligibility) and right tackle Phillip Daniels (transferred to Ohio State).
Tafai, a three-star prep recruit out of Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Calif., will have three years of eligibility remaining. He drew interest in the transfer portal from Alabama, UCLA, USC, North Carolina, Arizona State and Nebraska, among others.
Tafai is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened Dec. 9, joining former Central Florida guard Marcellus Marshall.
Minnesota has signed 12 players out of the portal and lost nine, of which only Daniels was a starter. As of Saturday, the Gophers ranked 11th nationally and third among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports transfer class rankings.
