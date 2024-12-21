Gophers

Gophers land offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai, a transfer from Washington

The 6-6, 338-pounder started four games for the Huskies this season.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 21, 2024 at 5:22PM
Coach P.J. Fleck led the Gophers run onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers must replace four offensive line starters for the 2025 season, and on Saturday, they received a potential starter from the transfer portal.

Kahlee Tafai, a 6-5, 338-pounder who started four games for Washington as a redshirt freshman in 2024, committed to the Gophers. He’ll join an offensive line that loses left tackle Aireontae Ersery (declared for the NFL), left guard Tyler Cooper and right guard/tackle Quinn Carroll (both out of eligibility) and right tackle Phillip Daniels (transferred to Ohio State).

Tafai, a three-star prep recruit out of Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Calif., will have three years of eligibility remaining. He drew interest in the transfer portal from Alabama, UCLA, USC, North Carolina, Arizona State and Nebraska, among others.

Tafai is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Gophers since the transfer portal opened Dec. 9, joining former Central Florida guard Marcellus Marshall.

Minnesota has signed 12 players out of the portal and lost nine, of which only Daniels was a starter. As of Saturday, the Gophers ranked 11th nationally and third among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports transfer class rankings.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers open with defense, then overwhelm Fairleigh Dickinson with offense

card image

The Knights' Terrence Brown arrived as one of the nation’s top 10 scorers but made only four shots. Meanwhile, Minnesota scored 54 points in the second half, its best period of the season.

Gophers

Gophers starting big man Frank Mitchell out for Fairleigh Dickinson game

card image

Gophers

Gophers land offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai, a transfer from Washington

card image