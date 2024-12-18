Gophers

Gophers offensive lineman Philip Daniels transfers to Ohio State

Two days after entering the transfer portal, Cincinnati naive Philip Daniels landed with Ohio State.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 18, 2024 at 7:33PM
The Gophers are adding and subtracting through the transfer portal for their 2025 roster. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former Gophers offensive tackle Philip Daniels, who entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday, quickly found a new home: Ohio State.

Daniels, a Cincinnati Princeton High School graduate, signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, Ohio State announced.

The 6-5, 315-pounder started four games for the Gophers in the 2024 season and was expected to be a mainstay on their offensive line in 2025. But he apparently found what Ohio State offered — presumably in name, image and likeness compensation along with program stature and playing opportunity — to be more appealing.

Daniels originally committed to Pittsburgh in July 2022 before signing with the Gophers five months later.

Daniels’ departure leaves the Gophers with only one returning offensive line starter — center Greg Johnson — for 2025. Senior guard/tackle Quinn Carroll and guard Tyler Cooper have no eligibility remaining for 2025. Junior left tackle Aireontae Ersery is expected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Ersery, Perich honored

Ersery and safety Koi Perich were named second-team All-America by The Sporting News. Ersery, the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year, received his third All-America honor this week, while Perich, a true freshman from Esko, Minn., received his first.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

