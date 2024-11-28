One team wants to avoid being 6-6. The other wants to get to 6-6. That’s the matchup on Black Friday when the Gophers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) travel to Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5) for the regular-season finale. Paul Bunyan’s Axe will be on the line as Minnesota tries to improve its bowl positioning, while the Badgers try to gain bowl eligibility with a sixth win.