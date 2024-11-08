Will an emotionally charged game go Rutgers’ way instead of Minnesota’s?

Will an emotionally charged football game go Rutgers’ way instead of Minnesota’s?
The Gophers football team is riding a four-game winning streak, and Rutgers has dropped four in a row. With familiar faces on both sides, Rutgers will be at home, coming off a bye.
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: SHI Stadium
TV: NBC; Radio: 100.3-FM
Line: Gophers by 4½
It’s Dinkytown vs. Dinkytown East when the Gophers travel to New Jersey to face Rutgers in a matchup full of ties between the teams. The main tie: Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, last year’s Gophers starter, will try to lead the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) to a victory over Minnesota (6-3, 4-2).
Three big story lines
Can the Gophers keep their streak going?
With a 25-17 victory at Illinois last week, the Gophers ran their win streak in Big Ten play to four games. It matched a four-game conference win streak they had in 2021 and is two behind the six-game Big Ten run they had in 2019, when they went 11-2 and finished No. 10 in the final polls.
Can Max Brosmer keep winning the big moments?
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has led the team to three comeback wins in the past four weeks. In the fourth quarter during this four-game win streak, the New Hampshire graduate transfer is 23-for-30 (76.7%) for 255 yards and two TDs with no interceptions and a 170.1 rating.
Can Minnesota’s defense keep it up?
The Gophers rank ninth nationally in total defense (290.6 yards allowed per game), 12th in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game) and 15th in pass defense (169.6). Their 15 interceptions rank second, one behind James Madison.
Two key matchups
Rutgers RBs vs. Gophers LB Cody Lindenberg
Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai (931 rushing yards) ranks 11th nationally with 116.4 rushing yards per game. But he left the USC game in the second half after taking a hit to the head, and his status is uncertain. Backup Sam Brown is out for the year, so true freshman Antwan Raymond is up next. The Gophers counter with Lindenberg, who has 27 tackles and four pass breakups in the past four games.
Gophers DE Jah Joyner vs. Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce
Joyner was slowed by an ankle injury at Illinois but still helped end the game with a strip sack of Illinois QB Luke Altmyer with 29 seconds left. This week, he’ll see a massive tackle in Rutgers’ Hollin Pierce, a 6-8, 344-pounder who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten last year.
One stat that matters
Plus-12
The Gophers’ turnover margin (plus-1.33 per game), which ranks sixth nationally. Minnesota has 15 interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
How the Gophers will win
This will be an emotionally charged game on both sides, so staying on an even keel will be important for coaches and players. The Gophers must avoid falling behind big if Rutgers has an early push. On defense, Minnesota needs to shut down Rutgers’ running game and force them to have Kaliakmanis pass.
How the Scarlet Knights will win
This is definitely a revenge game for Kaliakmanis, and he’ll want to show the Gophers staff that they made a mistake. If Monangai is healthy, he’ll be a Mohamed Ibrahim-type of runner who can shorten a game. Rutgers will want to play a physical game and force the Gophers into turnovers.
Prediction
A second consecutive road game isn’t an easy assignment, but this is a case of two teams headed in opposite directions. Rutgers and Kaliakmanis will be fired-up to end a four-game losing streak, and the bye week certainly will help the Scarlet Knights with extra preparation. Minnesota will withstand that early pressure, and Brosmer will be effective against a defense that’s giving up 281.8 passing yards per game in Big Ten play. The Gophers defense makes sure there’s no comeback.
My expectation: Kaliakmanis and his big arm will have a moment or two, but a Koi Perich interception of the former Gopher highlights Minnesota’s win. Gophers 27, Rutgers 13
With early signing day approaching, student-athletes weigh in on how much NIL factors in their recruiting. There’s big money out there, but that doesn’t appear to carry huge influence locally.