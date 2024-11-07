That Kaliakmanis ended up at Rutgers isn’t surprising because Ciarrocca was his main recruiter when he chose Minnesota. Rutgers was looking for improvement in the passing game after starting run-focused QB Gavin Wimsatt last year. While Wimsatt rushed for 497 yards and 11 TDs, he struggled as a passer, going 138-for-289 for 1,735 yards and nine TDs with eight interceptions. His completion rate — 47.8% — was the worst among regular starters in Football Bowl Subdivision.