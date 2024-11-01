It’s a memory that Cody Lindenberg would rather forget but one from which the Gophers can learn. He’s not dwelling on what happened last Nov. 4, but can’t help it from occupying some space in his mind.
Gophers get another crack at Illinois after last year’s sudden, fourth-quarter collapse
Losing to the Illini sent the Gophers into a spiral last season, but a victory this time would give Minnesota serious momentum for the stretch run.
This was the scenario that played out at Huntington Bank Stadium:
The Gophers, coming off back-to-back victories over No. 24 Iowa and Michigan State, led Illinois 26-21 with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-11 from the Illini 15-yard line, Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock entered the game for an injured Luke Altmyer and promptly found Isaiah Williams for a 22-yard gain.
Paddock then hit Pat Bryant for 17 yards. Minnesota called timeout with 57 seconds left, but that didn’t stop the bleeding. Paddock found a wide-open Williams, who wasn’t picked up by two Gophers defenders, for a 46-yard TD pass and 27-26 Illinois lead with 50 seconds to play.
“I mean, that was in the past. All we can do from that is learn,” said Lindenberg, the Gophers defensive leader from his linebacker position. “There’s obviously a lot of things that we can take from that game, even now, being a year later. … There are certainly some things that stick with you.”
The Gophers couldn’t rally in those last 50 seconds and missed a chance to sit alone atop the Big Ten West standings. Instead, the collapse against Illinois started a four-game skid that left them with a 5-7 regular-season record.
A year later on the first Saturday in November, the Gophers are playing Illinois again, this time in Champaign, with the Illini ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll. Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) enters on a three-game win streak and will try to end a three-game skid against Illinois (6-2, 3-2).
The Gophers appear to be much more equipped this year to keep their win streak going and end the Illini’s run against them.
Quarterback Max Brosmer guided the Gophers to back-to-back comeback victories over then-No. 11 USC and UCLA, and he torched Maryland last week for 320 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Minnesota’s defense has earned its kudos, too. Freshman safety Koi Perich leads the Big Ten with five interceptions, including game-sealers against both California teams. Cornerback Justin Walley ignited last week’s 48-23 victory over Maryland with an interception return for a touchdown.
And Lindenberg, healthy this year, has tallied 10 or more tackles three times this season, providing the steady presence in the middle that the Gophers missed most of last year.
“There’s always stuff to get better at, and I think I maybe started off a little bit slow and I’m progressively getting better throughout the season,” Lindenberg said. “You can see that with just our play in general as a team as a whole.”
The Gophers will face an Illinois team that absorbed a 38-9 loss at No. 1 Oregon last week. Coach Bret Bielema knows the loss took a toll on his team, but he hopes to limit the damage.
“Oregon isn’t going to be left in Oregon,” Bielema said. “Oregon jumped on the plane with us. You threw it in your backpack or duffel bag. For me, I can’t let it go out of my head.”
Corey Hetherman, the Gophers’ first-year defensive coordinator, is new to the series but sees how dangerous Illinois can be on offense. Altmyer, who went 24-for-31 for 212 yards and three TDs against the Gophers last year, especially has his attention.
“He looks like he’s got a really good feel for the offense,” Hetherman said. “He’s got really good command of it. They check a lot of things at the line of scrimmage, and he puts them in all right spots.”
Bryant (34 catches, 510 yards, seven TDs) and Zakhari Franklin (36, 44, one) are Altmyer’s top targets. The Illini run game misses top back Kaden Feagin, who is out for the season, but Aidan Laughery (5.6 yards per carry) and Josh McCray (three TDs) are capable replacements.
Lindenberg has his attention on this year’s game against the Illini even though last year’s result is tough to forget.
“We’re not looking ahead. We’re not looking too far in the past,” he said. “You’ve gotta stay where your feet are, making sure you’re not taking that moment for granted.”
