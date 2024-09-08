Gophers cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Nick Monroe gave the team speech during the week after the season-opening loss against North Carolina. It hit home with P.J. Fleck and his players.
Max Brosmer’s full menu of receiving options and four other things learned for the Gophers
The Gophers football team had plenty go right in Saturday’s 48-0 victory against Rhode Island, including the first big collegiate plays from highly touted freshman Koi Perich.
There hasn’t been a weekly message in a long time better than Monroe’s talk about “gratitude,” Fleck said following the 48-0 bounce back victory Saturday against Rhode Island.
Monroe, a Mahtomedi native and former St. Cloud State defensive back, was hired to return to his home state from Syracuse in 2023. He was also involved in a bad car accident last offseason, according to Fleck.
“That was one of the best 10-minute Ted Talks I’ve ever heard,” Fleck said. “We gave him the game ball because it was tremendous. He’s a phenomenal football coach. He’s done a great job with those guys.”
The Gophers seemed inspired on both sides of the ball Saturday in their largest margin of victory in a shutout since 2006. Here were five things learned vs. Rhode Island.
Brosmer’s new toys
What attracted Max Brosmer to transfer from New Hampshire to the Gophers? It wasn’t all about Fleck’s culture. He saw a chance to have success throwing the ball with the talent on the roster.
All-Big Ten returning receiver Daniel Jackson was Brosmer’s go-to guy in the opening loss to UNC, but others emerged Saturday. Elijah Spencer had four catches for a team-high 55 yards.
Jackson had four catches for 40 yards, but Brosmer’s first touchdown passes this season were to Cristian Driver from six yards and Le’Meke Brockington from 29 yards to extend the lead to 31-0 in the third quarter.
A key play to open the second quarter came on Brosmer’s 11-yard pass to tight end Jameson Geers to convert on thrd-and-9. That extended the game’s first touchdown drive for 10-0 lead.
Geers had two catches for 26 yards. The U’s tailbacks – Darius Taylor, Marcus Major and Jordan Nubin – also combined for nine catches for 81 yards.
“Our guys got to really good spots,” Brosmer said. “That’s why the product on the field worked out because guys played together.”
Taylor can catch
Fleck admitted the Gophers had Taylor on a pitch count Saturday after missing the opener to rest a leg injury, but that didn’t mean the sophomore standout wasn’t making an impact.
Taylor touched the ball 18 times. His 14 carries for 64 rushing yards weren’t a surprise against Rhode Island, but he had a career-high four catches for 48 yards Saturday.
In 2023, Taylor caught 11 passes for 92 yards, highlighted by his best receiving game previously with three catches for 25 yards in a win vs. Iowa.
“I feel like it’s just natural,” Taylor said. “I played a lot of receiver in high school. That’s prepared me for those moments.”
Taco Bell therapy
Dragan Kesich is one of the best kickers in college football, but he’s also human.
The reigning Big Ten kicker of the year felt the frustration of missing two field goals last week, including the potential game-winner against North Carolina. But that appeared to be all behind him Saturday. Why? How about going with his teammates for a late-night meal at one of his favorite fast food spots.
“I think he did a great job of responding,” Fleck said. “Taco Bell heals a lot. At 2 a.m. after that missed field goal, he and a bunch of his buddies – because this team is real close – they all went to Taco Bell. And that was the start of him feeling better.”
Kesich missed what would’ve been a career-long 55-yard field goal right just before halftime against Rhode Island, but he seemed himself, nailing kicks from 53 and 47 yards Saturday.
Turning up takeaways
The difference on defense from the Gophers’ first game, Fleck said, was about doing better on first and second down, but there was another area that was a significant factor.
Taking advantage of turnover opportunities was a point of emphasis. The Gophers forced four Rhode Island turnovers Saturday, which turned into 17 points.
The most spectacular was Jack Henderson’s 25-yard INT return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Arguably the most difficult, though, was Aidan Gousby snatching the ball away from an opposing receiver in the first half.
Minnesota’s only sack of the game, from Deven Eastern, also resulted in a fumble recovery from Henderson.
“It was awesome,” Henderson said. “I got to give credit to the coaching staff for how well we prepared out there. We knew what was going to happen.”
Koi’s confidence
The Gophers made arguably their biggest recruiting splash under Fleck last year when they convinced Esko four-star safety Koi Perich to stick with his commitment to stay home – even after Ohio State offered him a scholarship late in the process.
The athletic 6-foot, 190-pound true freshman didn’t waste any time proving he could make plays for the Gophers this season.
His first career interception was returned 16 yards Saturday vs. Rhode Island. His first punt return went for 28 yards, but he was disappointed the play didn’t result in a touchdown.
“I got to take that to the crib,” Perich said. “It’s fun. I like the ball in my hands.”
