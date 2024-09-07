Gophers standout tailback Darius Taylor will make his season debut Saturday against Rhode Island after being sidelined for last week’s opening loss against North Carolina, according to reports.
Gophers running back Darius Taylor will make his season debut vs. Rhode Island
Darius Taylor, who led the Gophers in rushing last season, missed the Aug. 29 opener and was questionable this week leading up to Saturday’s game.
Taylor, who rushed for 738 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman last season, appeared to injure a hamstring during practice Aug. 13. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said after the UNC loss that Taylor was close to playing but would be evaluated again before the game this week.
A Michigan native, Taylor missed seven games in 2023 because of a hamstring injury, but he averaged 133.8 rushing yards per game, which would’ve led the nation if he had played the entire season.
After returning to the lineup last season, he rushed for 208 yards to earn MVP honors at the Quick Lane Bowl victory against Bowling Green.
The Gophers started Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major in Taylor’s absence in the season-opening 19-17 loss against the Tar Heels. Major rushed 20 times for a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown in his debut.
Darius Taylor, who led the Gophers in rushing last season, missed the Aug. 29 opener and was questionable this week leading up to Saturday’s game.