The Gophers football program on Saturday received a verbal commitment from Kaveon Lee, an offensive tackle from Plainfield (Ill.) Central High School who’ll be part of the team’s 2025 recruiting class.
A 6-6, 275-pounder, Lee is a three-star recruit from Plainfield Central in Illinois who made his official visit last week.
Lee, 6-6 and 275 pounds, is a three-star recruit who’s rated as the 51st-best recruit in Illinois and the 136th-best tackle nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services. Lee made his official visit to Minnesota on Nov. 23 for the game against Penn State and announced his intention to play for the Gophers on Saturday on the X platform.
Lee also made an official visit to Purdue and had scholarship offers from the Boilermakers, Kansas State, Memphis, West Virginia, Marshall and Northern Illinois.
The addition of Lee gives the Gophers 22 players in their 2025 class. As of Saturday afternoon, their class was ranked 45th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite. The early signing period opens Wednesday.
