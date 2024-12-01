Gophers

High school offensive tackle Kaveon Lee commits to Gophers football team

A 6-6, 275-pounder, Lee is a three-star recruit from Plainfield Central in Illinois who made his official visit last week.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2024 at 12:15AM
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck led his team onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium earlier this season. (Ayrton Breckenridge)

The Gophers football program on Saturday received a verbal commitment from Kaveon Lee, an offensive tackle from Plainfield (Ill.) Central High School who’ll be part of the team’s 2025 recruiting class.

Lee, 6-6 and 275 pounds, is a three-star recruit who’s rated as the 51st-best recruit in Illinois and the 136th-best tackle nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services. Lee made his official visit to Minnesota on Nov. 23 for the game against Penn State and announced his intention to play for the Gophers on Saturday on the X platform.

Lee also made an official visit to Purdue and had scholarship offers from the Boilermakers, Kansas State, Memphis, West Virginia, Marshall and Northern Illinois.

The addition of Lee gives the Gophers 22 players in their 2025 class. As of Saturday afternoon, their class was ranked 45th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite. The early signing period opens Wednesday.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball aims for 10-0 start with North Florida next

card image

The Gophers face the Ospreys in their final tune-up before Big Ten play begins Sunday at Nebraska.

Gophers

Gophers defensive lineman McCoy enters transfer portal

card image

Gophers

Big Ten football power rankings: Where did the Gophers finish?

card image