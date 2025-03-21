“A third of our roster is turned over. A third of our players have never even practiced with us; they don’t really know the expectation of a practice,” said Fleck, whose team went 8-5 last season, capped by his sixth consecutive bowl win and the program’s eighth straight overall. “We educated them on that in the beginning of the week, but here we go. We’re going to find out a lot about our football team over the next 15 practices.”