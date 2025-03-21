Gophers

The Gophers football team opened spring practice with big holes to fill, coming of last season’s 8-5 finish.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 12:05AM
Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (3) "is coming into his own," running back Darius Taylor said. (Alex Kormann)

On Wednesday, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck welcomed 73 representatives of all 32 NFL teams to campus for pro day, which featured a whopping 17 players from the 2024 Minnesota squad trying to continue their careers at the highest level.

It’s an accomplishment that shows how the program’s talent level and development have progressed under Fleck.

The flip side of that came Thursday at the start of spring practice as Fleck addressed the media on how he’ll fill those 17 spots, and others, for the 2025 season.

“A third of our roster is turned over. A third of our players have never even practiced with us; they don’t really know the expectation of a practice,” said Fleck, whose team went 8-5 last season, capped by his sixth consecutive bowl win and the program’s eighth straight overall. “We educated them on that in the beginning of the week, but here we go. We’re going to find out a lot about our football team over the next 15 practices.”

Fleck, entering his ninth season as Gophers coach, is eager to see what type of personality this team develops now that winter strength and conditioning sessions are giving way to the on-field rituals of spring practice.

“This team is a really smart team,” he said. “They have a thirst for knowledge in football. So, spring ball will definitely be a little bit different.”

Fleck said four or five of the 15 allotted spring practice sessions might be used as “teach days” in which learning the system will replace contact. With starters at quarterback, two wide receiver spots and four offensive line spots to replace, Gophers youngsters will have much to digest.

“My whole thing that I’m attempting to achieve during spring ball is: How hard can I challenge them, and how much can I make the offense fail and see what they do when they fail?” offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said. “If they’re failing a ton at one particular thing, how can I adjust to make the offense better?’’

The Brosmer influence

Max Brosmer’s one year as a Gopher saw the graduate transfer quarterback from New Hampshire complete 66.5% of his passes, just off the program record, and throw for 18 touchdowns. He’s an NFL draft prospect now, and that leaves redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey, Georgia Tech junior transfer Zach Pyron and 2024 Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke among those competing for the job.

While neither Fleck nor Harbaugh will anoint a starter before training camp in August, Lindsey might be the front-runner. He’s certainly following the Brosmer leadership playbook by leading a training/bonding trip to Georgia over spring break last week.

“Drake is coming into his own,” junior running back Darius Taylor said. “He’s been doing well commanding the offense.”

Taylor’s doing that, too. He averaged 133.2 rushing yards in 2023, then led all Big Ten backs with 54 receptions for 350 yards last year. He’ll be working for a new running backs coach this season with Jayden Everett, hired after Nic McKissic-Luke left for the New York Jets. “He’s going to allow me to be me,” Taylor said of Everett. “And that’s something I’m excited about.”

New boss on defense

The Corey Hetherman era of Gophers defense lasted only one year, but it was a good one. Minnesota’s defense rebounded from a poor showing in 2023 (26.7 points allowed per game, 69th nationally) to allow only 16.9 points per game last year, ninth nationally. Hetherman left to become defensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.), and Fleck quickly promoted safeties coach Danny Collins to coordinator.

Collins will use what he calls the H.A.V.O.C. defense — How. Attack. Violence. One. Compete. “I’ve recruited these guys,” Collins said. “I know exactly how they play the game and how exactly we can plug them into a scheme.” Key to that will be the outstanding depth at safety, led by Koi Perich, a second-team All-America honoree as a true freshman last year.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

