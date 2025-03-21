On Wednesday, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck welcomed 73 representatives of all 32 NFL teams to campus for pro day, which featured a whopping 17 players from the 2024 Minnesota squad trying to continue their careers at the highest level.
It’s an accomplishment that shows how the program’s talent level and development have progressed under Fleck.
The flip side of that came Thursday at the start of spring practice as Fleck addressed the media on how he’ll fill those 17 spots, and others, for the 2025 season.
“A third of our roster is turned over. A third of our players have never even practiced with us; they don’t really know the expectation of a practice,” said Fleck, whose team went 8-5 last season, capped by his sixth consecutive bowl win and the program’s eighth straight overall. “We educated them on that in the beginning of the week, but here we go. We’re going to find out a lot about our football team over the next 15 practices.”
Fleck, entering his ninth season as Gophers coach, is eager to see what type of personality this team develops now that winter strength and conditioning sessions are giving way to the on-field rituals of spring practice.
“This team is a really smart team,” he said. “They have a thirst for knowledge in football. So, spring ball will definitely be a little bit different.”
Fleck said four or five of the 15 allotted spring practice sessions might be used as “teach days” in which learning the system will replace contact. With starters at quarterback, two wide receiver spots and four offensive line spots to replace, Gophers youngsters will have much to digest.
“My whole thing that I’m attempting to achieve during spring ball is: How hard can I challenge them, and how much can I make the offense fail and see what they do when they fail?” offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said. “If they’re failing a ton at one particular thing, how can I adjust to make the offense better?’’