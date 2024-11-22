Can the Gophers spring an upset over No. 4 Penn State? Randy Johnson’s preview, prediction.
The Gophers’ final home game this season comes against a Nittany Lions team very much in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: CBS; Radio: 100.3-FM
Line: Penn State by 11
The Gophers finish their home schedule with their toughest test of the season: a visit from a Nittany Lions team that’s closing in on a berth in the College Football Playoff. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will try to rebound from a 26-19 loss at Rutgers that ended a four-game winning streak, while Penn State (9-1, 6-1) seeks its third straight victory.
Three big story lines
Can history repeat itself?
Five years ago on Nov. 9, Penn State was No. 4 in the playoff rankings and played the No. 17 Gophers in Minneapolis. Behind a defense that intercepted Sean Clifford three times and Tanner Morgan’s 339 passing yards and three TD passes, Minnesota pulled off a 31-26 upset. This is Penn State’s first visit to Minnesota since then.
Will the Gophers benefit from the bye week?
The Gophers had their second bye week of the season last week, and it came at an opportune time for a team battling injuries, especially at running back with Darius Taylor. The team had an extra week to heal and prepare for Penn State. Now, the Gophers will try to turn that into a tangible result.
Will the Gophers offensive line rebound?
The loss at Rutgers on Nov. 9 was a collective effort for the Gophers, but their offensive line in particular struggled. Minnesota rushed for only 35 yards, and QB Max Brosmer was sacked four times, including once for a safety. The line must play better for the Gophers to have a chance to win.
Two key matchups
Penn State TE Tyler Warren vs. Gophers LB Cody Lindenberg
Warren, the do-it-all offensive force who also plays H-back, receiver and even quarterback, ranks third in the Big Ten with 67 receptions for 808 yards and five TDs. He had a 17-catch day in Penn State’s comeback victory at USC. Lindenberg won’t face Warren on every down, but he must be keenly aware of him when directing teammates.
Penn State DE Abdul Carter vs. Gophers LT Aireontae Ersery
This is a matchup of future NFL draft picks, though look for Carter to work both flanks along the defensive line. Carter, who leads the Big Ten with 17.5 tackles for loss and has eight sacks, could be a top-10 pick, while Ersery, who has allowed one sack this season, has a first-round grade in some projections.
One stat that matters
2-1
Minnesota’s record against Penn State when the Nittany Lions are in the Associated Press top five. The Gophers won 31-26 over No. 5 Penn State in 2019 and 24-23 over No. 2 Penn State in 1999. The No. 1 Nittany Lions prevailed 16-15 in 1997.
How the Gophers will win
In order to pull off an upset of the magnitude that the 2019 Minnesota team did, these Gophers should follow the same script: Take an early lead, create turnovers and cash them in, and hold the Nittany Lions to field goals. They never trailed in 2019, intercepted three passes and held Penn State to three TDs and two field goals.
How the Nittany Lions will win
With its multiple offensive weapons in QB Drew Allar, RBs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, and Warren, Penn State will try to keep the Gophers defense off-balance. Rutgers exposed Minnesota with chunk plays — seven receptions of 15 yards or longer — and look for the Nittany Lions to do the same.
Prediction
Penn State rebounded from its 20-13 loss at Ohio State by thrashing Washington and Purdue by a combined 84-16. That comes with a grain of salt because Washington is 0-4 on the road and Purdue is, well, Purdue. A rested Gophers team will provide a tougher challenge for the Nittany Lions, who are trying to prove that they’re a national title contender. Penn State has advantages in talent and depth on both sides of the ball, and that will move them one step closer to a playoff berth.
My expectation: The Gophers will keep it close and play much better than they did at Rutgers, but Penn State has more ways to win. Penn State 27, Gophers 23
He improved to 86-2 in his college career in his first action for the Gophers since March 2022.