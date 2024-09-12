Highly touted Gophers freshman Koi Perich gets chance and quickly flashes his potential

So often in college football, the best recruits don’t immediately see the field as true freshmen. Sometimes it’s the lack of opportunity. Other times they’re simply not ready yet.
Esko’s Koi Perich, who stuck with the Gophers after being heavily recruited by Ohio State, has overcome a hamstring injury and is learning fast.
That hasn’t been the case with Gophers safety Koi Perich.
Coach P.J. Fleck saw early in the process that the confident, supremely athletic, and savvy four-star recruit from Esko, Minn., would probably have to play at some point.
Perich, the U’s highest rated recruit in over 20 years, is just that gifted and there were potential depth needs at his position with the departure of All-America safety Tyler Nubin to the NFL.
“I think no matter what we saw,” Fleck said, “what he did in training camp and even in the summer, you’re like, we’ve got to find ways to be able to get him on the field.”
Perich made his college debut on special teams in the Aug. 29 opening loss vs. North Carolina, but the Gophers got more players involved on offense and defense in last week’s 48-0 win against Rhode Island.
The 6-1, 200-pound Perich lived up to the early hype for the Gophers with his first career interception and a 28-yard punt return, the team’s longest this season.
“I never put too much stock in just one thing … just one game,” Fleck said. “But I love seeing him on that football field. He’s a football player.”
Already a ball hawk
Playing behind redshirt freshman Kerry Brown and sophomore Coleman Bryson at free safety, Perich made the most of his first extended action in the secondary in the second half Saturday.
At the end of the third quarter, with Perich watching from the sideline, the Gophers allowed Rhode Island’s longest pass play on a 21-yard third-and-long reception after the ball was deflected.
The Gophers stuck Perich in not long afterward to start the fourth quarter. They wouldn’t squander another turnover opportunity. On third-and-10, defensive end Anthony Smith pressured the QB to throw an errant pass that was tipped by linebacker Cody Lindenberg.
It might have looked easy for Perich to just snatch the ball out of the air, but he didn’t think so.
“Tips and overthrows, you got to get those,” Perich said. “Anytime they throw it to you, you’ve got to go get it. But it comes fast. It ain’t a beach ball.”
Perich said he remembered the message from safeties coach Danny Collins about executing on third down being “one of the biggest keys.”
The last interception for Perich before Saturday was in a high school all-star game in January. His leaping takeaway in the end zone negated a touchdown in the All-American Bowl on national TV. Perich also blocked a punt and recorded a tackle and two pass breakups to win MVP honors.
National analysts emphasized how big of a recruiting win Perich was for Fleck, who had to beat out Ohio State in the end. Perich remained loyal by signing with the Gophers last December despite getting a late in-home visit from Buckeyes coach Ryan Day.
Arguably the best true freshmen in the Big Ten right now is Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith. Not far behind is Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola. Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh won Big Ten freshman of the week honors Monday.
Perich’s impact for the Gophers didn’t get as much attention as those other young stars in the league, but the fact he’s healthy enough to already show his potential is a big step.
A hamstring injury caused Perich to miss the state track and field meet his senior year and it lingered when he joined the Gophers over the summer.
Perich got a late start with the program compared to other early enrollee freshmen, including quarterback Drake Lindsey, who threw his first college touchdown pass Saturday against Rhode Island.
“I came here with an injury, so it was tough at first,” Perich said. “But then to be able to come back and for the coaches and players to help me day-by-day, you just got to take it one day at a time working through it.”
Taking the next step
College football isn’t as simple as Perich might be making it look. Even he admitted going through a big adjustment period in fall camp.
“Never gone through so much playbook and meetings,” Perich said. “It’s crazy, but it was a good time. I was taking it day by day. It was awesome. And then, obviously, game time you’ve got to perform.”
The Gophers played three true freshmen against North Carolina, including defensive back Samuel Madu and long snapper Alan Soukup. The fourth true freshmen to play this season was Lindsey vs. Rhode Island, but Perich could get even more opportunities Saturday vs. Nevada.
“Every day, it’s slowing down for him a little bit,” defensive coordinator Cory Hetherman said. “What he was last week, he’s going to be even better this week. ... We’re going to continue to try to get him in those situations.”
Instead of spoon feeding him, Fleck’s plan is to add more to the true freshman’s plate “by the shovels” right now.
At some point, Perich might be able to handle a “bulldozer” worth of responsibilities for the Gophers. He’s earned that much trust from his coaches. Remarkable for his age.
“He loves to learn,” Fleck said. “He just absorbs it all, and I’m proud of him for that because that’s really difficult to do.”
