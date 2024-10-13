PASADENA, CALIF. – They came alone or in groups. A pilgrimage of sorts to the destination that will be prominently displayed on Christmas cards sent out across Minnesota in a month or so.
Scoggins: Rose Bowl remains worth a spot on the bucket list, no matter why you go
The Gophers football team finally made it back to the famous stadium and its mountain setting, this time for a Big Ten game, and fans traveled, too.
The most famous sign in college sports got a workout on a picturesque Saturday afternoon. One doesn’t visit the Rose Bowl without snapping a photo outside the stadium with that glorious marquee serving as the backdrop.
Stop for a selfie or something more formal with a large gathering of friends, family or frat brothers from generations ago. The allure is the same for all.
And what a beauty it is, a sight for sore eyes. Or eyes that haven’t seen it in person, ever.
The Gophers finally returned to the Rose Bowl. Not the one that is played on New Year’s Day with a parade preceding it. This visit was a conference game against UCLA in mid-October, but the grandeur of the Rose Bowl structure itself cannot be diminished by circumstance.
The inimitable Keith Jackson famously gave the Rose Bowl Game a nickname that is as accurate as it is perfect: “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
Opened in 1922, the stadium is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and an unofficial landmark for gawkers. There is something Rockwellian romantic about the different hues that reflect off the San Gabriel Mountains in the background at sunset.
TV doesn’t adequately capture the stunning visuals.
This is an old stadium that never looks or feels its age. The list of iconic events hosted here is extensive, from Super Bowls to soccer World Cups. But to those of us who love college football, the affection for the Rose Bowl stems from late-afternoon kickoffs on Jan. 1.
The Gophers had not played here since 1962, a drought that covered multiple generations and caused countless fans to cling to a common sentiment — Please just one time.
“I told my kids that if we ever make it to the Rose Bowl,” longtime fan Bruce Olson said, “I’m going to take you.”
The 69-year-old Olson made the trip with his two adult sons, Benton and Peyton. The trio joined nearly 1,200 fans at a pregame party hosted by the university on the golf course on the backside of the stadium. The scene was high energy as fans soaked in the moment.
Gophers officials predicted 12,000 to 15,000 fans would attend the game. The upset of USC last week greatly improved the mood of fans making the trip.
The weather gods smiled upon them: Clear blue skies, temperatures in the low 80s, light breeze. Perfection.
The aura for a Big Ten Conference game is not the same as the Rose Bowl Game itself, but Gophers fans found plenty of joy in the festivities.
Olson’s dad, Harold, played basketball for the Gophers in the late 1940s. His dad brought him to football games when he was a child. The family has held season tickets since the 1960s.
Olson belongs to a group of donors who have tickets in the same section and same tailgate lot at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The chance to visit the Rose Bowl for the first time was something he couldn’t pass up. Olson made Hawaiian-themed Gophers shirts for his sons and himself to commemorate the occasion.
“This is fantastic,” Olson said. “We’re really excited about the game and seeing the iconic Rose Bowl.”
The sights probably never get stale, even for those lucky enough to visit more than once every 60 years or so. Memo to fans: Put it on your bucket list.
Minnesotans sure were happy to be back. They have photos to prove it.
