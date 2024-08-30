On both sides of Thursday’s season opener, the Gophers and North Carolina debuted new defensive coordinators, Corey Hetherman and Geoff Collins, respectively.
Gophers football sees defensive highs, lows under new coordinator in opening loss
Corey Hetherman, the Gophers’ new defensive coordinator, came in with an aggressive style that mostly kept North Carolina out of the end zone but not from scoring on key drives.
Neither team surpassed the 20-point mark. It was a clear statement that defense could be ahead of the offense for both squads early this season, most notably for the Gophers in the 19-17 loss at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“You got to give both coordinators credit for creating a lot of chaos,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said following the loss. “We couldn’t get our defense off [the field] in the second half. It’s hard to get into a rhythm when you have three and outs — and all of four plays in the third quarter.”
Fleck credited the Gophers defense for playing “incredibly hard” while holding North Carolina’s offense to only one touchdown and 252 total yards on the night.
The Tar Heels had 31 points and 500 total yards in last year’s victory against Minnesota at home, but that was with highly touted quarterback Drake Maye, who went No. 3 overall to the New England Patriots in this year’s NFL draft.
Hetherman, a former Rutgers linebackers coach, preached before the opener about playing an aggressive and violent style defensively. The Gophers recorded two sacks and one interception on UNC’s new starting QB Max Johnson, but they allowed the opponent to go 8-for-16 on third down. Running back Omarion Hampton also had 129 of his team’s 147 yards rushing.
“Problem was, in my opinion, first and second down in the run game,” Fleck said. “We gave too much up. ... Next thing you know it’s third and one. And Omarion, he’s got huge legs and falls forward for a first down. ... And that ultimately cost us multiple field goals.”
North Carolina kicker Noah Burnette ended up being the game’s MVP with four field goals, including the game-deciding 45-yarder with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. Burnette’s 52-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter was the second longest in Huntington Bank Stadium history.
Gophers cornerback Justin Walley, who had a 70-yard interception return Thursday, played exceptionally at times. But he was beaten on a critical 32-yard reception by UNC receiver J.J. Jones that helped put Burnette in position for his game-winning kick. And that big play was against backup quarterback Conner Harrell after Max Johnson left with an injury earlier in the second half.
Walley also picked up a 10-yard holding penalty that extended the Tar Heels’ late third-quarter scoring drive after the Gophers had forced an incomplete pass on third and 10.
“For the most part, I would say it was just a lack of details,” Walley said. “I know on my end, I had a play where I wasn’t the most detailed. The whole game we just lacked details in certain areas. That was a crucial moment. That drive we really needed [a stop].”
Nine of the 11 defensive starters in Thursday’s opener started games last season for the Gophers. The only new players at the top of the depth chart were safety Aidan Gousby and cornerback Ethan Robinson. Replacing All-America and NFL draft pick Tyler Nubin in the secondary will be a tall task.
But the Gophers under former coordinator defensive coordinator Joe Rossi (now at Michigan State in the same role) were a bit disappointing last year, ranking 10th in the Big Ten in scoring defense (26.7 points allowed per game), 10th in total defense (368.4 yards), 10th in rushing defense (149.1 yards) and 11th in sacks (13). There were signs Thursday some of those areas could improve for the Gophers with this year’s unit.
A few detail mistakes and not finishing off key drives ruined an otherwise decent first game for Minnesota’s defense under its new head man. Up next is likely a much lesser challenge offensively and confidence booster with Rhode Island.
“There was a lot of good on that film,” said senior linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who had led the Gophers with 11 tackles. “I hope everyone is able to see that as well.”
Corey Hetherman, the Gophers’ new defensive coordinator, came in with an aggressive style that mostly kept North Carolina out of the end zone but not from scoring on key drives.