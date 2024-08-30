Ex-Viking Brad Johnson’s son Max carted off field with leg injury vs. Gophers

Johnson, who had two stints for the Vikings from 1992-98 and 2005-06, more physically resembled Max in his playing days. Max showed dual-threat ability Thursday using his legs on UNC’s first scoring drive, including runs of 16 yards and a 3-yard TD. That was the only score of the game for Max, who went from that highlight to later having his family choked up as he left the game injured in the second half. His brother had one catch for seven yards.